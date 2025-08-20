Chicago Stars Defender Taylor Malham Earns NWSL Assist of the Week

Published on August 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

CHICAGO - The National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) announced today that Chicago Stars defender, Taylor Malham, has been awarded the Deloitte Assist of the Week. The assist was Malham's first of 2025 and the third assist in defender's young career.

In the 78th minute, Chicago began to build their attack from the back with an entry ball from Alyssa Naeher to Julia Grosso, who dropped down 20 yards below the center circle to receive the ball. Grosso received the ball with her left foot, using the ball's momentum to spin around and face centrally before sending a pass on the ground and into Seattle territory to Taylor Malham on the left wing. In swift motion, Malham received the ball with her left, but used the touch to get the ball to her right foot, all while recognizing the space in front of fellow defender, Camryn Bieglaksi, and behind Seattle's back line. Malham gathered and sent a picture-perfect cross toward the open space that bounced once in front of Biegalski, allowing the defender to take a touch and set herself up for a powerful shot directed at the top left corner of the net. The goal was Chicago's second and helped continue the team's momentum to eventually come back from a 3-0 deficit to tie 3-3 and earn a hard-fought point on the road.

This is Malham's first NWSL weekly award and league honor of any kind. The fourth-year defender joined the Stars in 2023 as a non-roster invitee before signing a one-year contract with the club. Malham has worked her way from a backup player to a defensive stalwart and constant presence on Chicago's back line, which helped the Oklahoma native earn a contract extension with the Stars earlier this summer. On Malham, interim head coach Ella Masar recently said, "Taylor is the epitome of why the NWSL is such an amazing league. ... Everything that she has earned is because she put in the work and she's focused on the details."

Malham and the Chicago Stars prepare to take on the North Carolina Courage Friday, August 22, at 7 p.m. CT at SeatGeek Stadium, when the club also celebrates their Neighborhood Night to celebrate the diverse neighborhoods throughout the city of Chicago. Tickets are available now at chicagostars.com/tickets.







