Houston Dash Loan Defender Zoe Matthews to Dux Logroño in Spain

Published on August 20, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HOUSTON - The Houston Dash will loan defender Zoe Matthews to Dux Logroño in Spain through June 30, 2026, both teams announced today.

"Zoe's loan to DUX Logroño will provide her with an important step in her professional growth," President of Soccer, Angela Hucles Mangano said. "She'll have the chance to test herself in a different style of play and continue building her confidence at a high level. This experience will be invaluable for her development, and we're eager to see how she takes on this new challenge before returning to Houston."

Matthews made her professional debut on October 18, 2024, as the Dash faced Seattle Reign FC on the road. The 18-year-old would earn her first appearance at Shell Energy Stadium in the following match as the team closed the season against Bay FC. The defender appeared in both summer matches earlier this year against Rayadas de Monterrey and Carolina Ascent FC.

The Southlake, Texas native joined the team on Oct. 17, 2024, following a decorated youth club career where she reached the 2024 ECNL national championship game with Legends FC. She won the national championship at the U-14 level in 2021 with Legends FC and was named a United Soccer Coaches High School All-American for the 2022-2023 season following her sophomore campaign at Carroll Senior High School.

At the international level, Matthews has been a mainstay with the U.S. Youth National Team program and in 2022, she joined the senior Jamaican Women's National Team for a training camp as a 15-year-old.







