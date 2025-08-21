What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Head West to Play Angel City FC
Orlando Pride (8-4-4, 28 points) at Angel City FC (4-7-5, 17 points)
When: Thursday, August 21, 10:30 p.m. ET
Where: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif
TV: Watch on CBS Sports Network or FanDuel Sports Network Florida
As the Pride head west to take on Angel City, here are four things to watch for
Ruin The Friendship
The Pride are set to travel to BMO Stadium to take on Angel City FC. Orlando has won every match ever played at Los Angeles holding a 3-0-0 record over the 2022 expansion side. In all three of those matches, the Pride have managed to hold Angel City scoreless outscoring the west coast side by a combined five goals to none. No team has ever recorded four straight shutout road wins against a single NWSL opponent in all competitions
"Actually Romantic" about a Comeback
The two sides met earlier on this season at Inter&Co Stadium and played a five-goal thriller as the Pride battled back from a two-goal deficit to win the match 3-2 and take all three points. The comeback victory was the first time in Pride history that Orlando had come back to win a match after trailing by multiple goals.
The comeback began with Marta finding the back of the net in the 72nd minute, forward Barbra Banda leveled the match just four minutes later, heading the ball into the back of the net. The comeback was completed thanks to an Angel City FC own goal after Carson Pickett whipped in a dangerous ball into the box from the left side.
CANCELLED!
The Pride are coming off a 0-0 draw against the league-leading Kansas City Current. That match was played at CPKC Stadium with Orlando remaining unbeaten in that venue since it opened now holding a 2-0-1 record across all competitions.
With the shutout, the Pride are the first team to hold the Current scoreless at CPKC Stadium across all competitions since the stadium opened in 2024. The result also marked the end of the Current's eight-game winning streak, which tied the Pride for the most consecutive wins in a single NWSL season, a record Orlando set last season.
"The Life of a Showgirl"/Goalkeeper
Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse celebrated the announcement of her new contract by earning her sixth clean sheet of the season against the Current, which is the second most in the NWSL. The shutout was her 26th regular-season clean sheet in her career.
Since her first career clean sheet in May 2023, no other goalkeeper has recorded more than 18 shutouts in regular season play. Moorhouse is coming off a 2024 season that saw her set the NWSL record for most clean sheets in a single season, helping her earn an NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year nomination.
