Orlando Pride Breaking New Barriers with Jacquie Ovalle Signing

Published on August 21, 2025

Orlando Pride News Release







Over the past two seasons, the Orlando Pride have become trendsetters.

First, it was signing star forward Barbra Banda in 2024, which was one of the largest all-in investments on a player in National Women's Soccer League history.

Today, the Club decided to top that marker, breaking not only the NWSL record, but also the world record for an incoming transfer.

Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle, known affectionately as "La Maga" (The Magician) will join the Pride from Tigres UANL Femenil, for a record-breaking fee, officially setting a new world record for women's soccer.

This groundbreaking signing is a move that Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director Haley Carter has been working on for quite some time, knowing that the team couldn't just sit on their laurels after winning both the NWSL Shield and Championship last season. They needed a splash.

"The process with Jacquie actually began several months ago, when our scouting network identified her as one of the most dynamic players in Liga MX Femenil," Carter told Orlando-Pride.com. "What drew us to her initially was her creativity and technical ability. She's earned the nickname 'La Maga' (The Magician) for good reason. From our perspective, building on the foundation we established with Barbra's signing was crucial. When you bring in a player of Barbra's caliber and see the immediate impact both on and off the field, it validates your approach and gives you confidence to continue investing at that level. With Jackie, we're not just setting a transfer record - we're demonstrating our commitment to assembling a roster that can compete for championships while also elevating the profile of women's soccer globally."

Ovalle has long been one of Mexico's brightest stars, both for Club and country. For Tigres, she has almost 300 games played, 136 goals scored, nine trophies won and a scorpion-kick goal that went viral back in March.

For Mexico, she has 81 appearances, 20 goals, a 2024 CONCACAF W Gold Cup Best XI and a Pan American Games 2023 gold medal.

Ovalle's arrival now provides Orlando with a dynamic wide attacker, who can help provide another threat offensively to unlock defenses with both her passing and scoring.

"On the field, Jackie brings a unique skill set that complements our existing attacking structure perfectly," Carter said. "Her ability to create from wide positions, her pace and her technical ability in the final third made her an obvious target. She's proven she can perform on the biggest stages internationally with Mexico, and her goal-scoring record with Tigres speaks for itself."

Pride Head Coach Seb Hines echoed that sentiment, adding just how seamlessly she should fit the team's already dangerous attack.

"She's a highly skilled player, versatile as well, that can play on the left side and the right side" Hines said. "She's shown her qualities with the National Team as well on the biggest stage. She's another goal-threat for us, and a different type of goal-threat at that. She's very skillful in one-v-one situations, composed under pressure when it comes to finishing. We don't like to have too many players who are very similar. We like to have versatile players with different qualities. How she fits in with the rest of the squad will be seamless because she's just that good. She's an exciting player who gets fans off their seats, and we're just so happy to have her be part of the team."

While what she does on the field is certainly important, for Carter, her demeanor off the field was just as critical. Over the past three seasons, Orlando has prided itself on creating a special culture within the team, one that has helped guide it to success since Carter and Hines both took over. That's why meeting with Ovalle was just as critical as watching her ball out on the pitch.

"Off the field, what impressed us most during our conversations was her professionalism and her genuine excitement about the opportunity to compete in the NWSL," Carter said. "She's someone who understands the responsibility that comes with being a high-profile signing, and she's committed to being a positive ambassador for the club and the league. The fact that she'll be playing alongside world-class players like Marta and Barbra was certainly appealing to her as well."

This move follows the recent trend for the Pride of going big on players, something that comes from the very top of the Club. Since becoming stewards of the club back in 2022, the Wilf family have been very purposeful with their refresh of the Pride team. Bringing in players like Banda and now Ovalle is something that is more than just a monetary buy-in for them.

"The Wilf family's support has been transformative for this organization. From day one, they've made it clear that their goal is to build a championship-caliber organization, and they understand that requires investment in top-tier talent," Carter said. "What's particularly meaningful is that this isn't just about writing checks - they're actively involved in our strategic planning, and they ask the right questions about how each signing fits into our broader vision. With both Barbra and now Jackie, they've trusted our evaluation process and backed our recommendations. That level of support allows us to compete for the very best players in the world, which ultimately benefits not just Orlando Pride, but the entire NWSL as we continue to attract elite international talent to the league."

Ovalle has made a career of living up to her nickname. Now, she has the stage to bring some new magic to Orlando.







