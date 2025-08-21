Denver Summit FC Acquires Midfielder Lourdes Bosch from Melbourne City FC

Published on August 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the acquisition of midfielder Lourdes Bosch from A-League Women's club Melbourne City FC for an agreed-upon transfer fee. Terms of the transfer were not disclosed. The 24-year-old attacking midfielder becomes the latest addition to Denver's inaugural roster ahead of its 2026 debut NWSL season.

"I'm incredibly grateful and excited for the opportunity to be a part of something historic in Denver," said Bosch. "After my first professional season in Australia, I've grown so much on and off the field, and I can't wait to bring that energy, creativity, and passion to this next chapter. Representing this club and this city is something I'm proud of, and I'm ready to build something special alongside my teammates."

Bosch joins Denver following a standout 2024-25 season with Melbourne City, where she played a pivotal role in the club's undefeated regular season. In 23 appearances, Bosch led the A-League Women with nine assists, while also contributing four goals, including her first professional goal in AFC Women's Champions League play. Her dynamic performances across all competitions earned her widespread recognition as one of the league's top emerging talents.

Denver Summit FC has signed Bosch to a contract through the 2027 season. Bosch will be immediately loaned to Liga MX Femenil's C.F. Monterrey Femenil and will join Denver for preseason in early 2026.

Born and raised in Las Vegas, Nev., Bosch played college soccer at UNLV and California Baptist University, earning multiple First Team All-Conference honors and national attention with a place on the Hermann Trophy Watchlist in 2023. After going undrafted in the 2024 NWSL Draft, Bosch began her professional career in Australia, where she quickly proved herself at the top level.

Bosch's performances earned her a call-up to the Mexico women's national team in May 2025. She made her international debut on May 30, 2025, in a 2-2 friendly draw against Uruguay.

"Lourdes is an exceptional young talent who brings both creativity and composure in the attacking third," said Denver Summit FC General Manager Curt Johnson. "She's already shown the ability to perform on international stages and has the potential to be a cornerstone of our midfield for years to come. We're thrilled to welcome Lourdes to Denver and believe she embodies the ambition and spirit we're building this club around."

Bosch is the second signing in Denver Summit FC history, following the club's announcement of Head Coach Nick Cushing and the signing of Ally Watt earlier this month.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC acquires midfielder Lourdes Bosch from Melbourne City FC; Bosch loaned to C.F. Monterrey Femenil for the remainder of the 2025 Liga MX Femenil Apertura season.

