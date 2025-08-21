Orlando Pride Acquires Mexican Midfielder Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle for World-Record Fee

Published on August 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride announced today it has acquired Mexican international midfielder Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle from Tigres UANL Femenil of Mexico's Liga MX Femenil for a world-record fee. Ovalle joins the Pride through the 2027 season with a mutual option for 2028, pending receipt of her P1 visa and International Transfer Certificate.

The transfer fee paid for Ovalle sets a new world record for women's soccer; for the Pride and the National Women's Soccer League. Including last year's signing of forward Barbra Banda, the Pride has now completed two of the most expensive transfers in global women's soccer in consecutive years, making it the only club in the world to feature two of the six highest-valued transfers of all time.

"We are deeply committed to building championship-caliber teams year after year and this landmark signing is a reflection of that focus," said Mark Wilf, Orlando Pride Owner and Chairman. "Jacquie is a world-class talent and a proven winner, and her arrival in Orlando marks another step on our journey to position the Pride among the elite clubs in global women's soccer. We're proud to lead the way in investing in the women's game, not just for today's success, but to shape the future of the sport for generations to come."

"We are thrilled to welcome Jacquie to Orlando Pride and make history together with this record-breaking transfer," said Haley Carter, Orlando Pride VP of Soccer Operations and Sporting Director. "This move represents our unwavering commitment to elevating women's football and investing in world-class talent. We extend our sincere gratitude to Tigres Femenil and The Marketing Jersey agency for their professionalism and collaboration throughout this process."

"The Wilf family's support has been transformative for this organization. From day one, they've made it clear that their goal is to build a championship-caliber organization and they understand that requires investment in top-tier talent. Transactions of this magnitude are also inherently complex, requiring lengthy negotiations and patience from all parties involved. We are deeply grateful to Jacquie and her agent, Jorge Rodriguez, for believing in our vision and putting their trust in what we have built and are continuing to grow here in Orlando. This signing signals our ambition to compete at the highest level while also advancing the women's game on a global scale."

"I'm very happy to join Orlando Pride," said Ovalle. "I'm coming with the clear objective of winning titles and leaving a mark with the Club. I'm ready to give it my all and help Orlando Pride continue to be a leading team."

Ovalle, 25, arrives in Orlando after eight years with Tigres Femenil where she departs as the club's all-time leading goal scorer. Known as La Maga (The Magician) for her footwork and finishing, Ovalle recorded 136 goals and 103 assists across 294 appearances for Las Amazonas across all competitions, leading the club to six Liga MX Femenil titles and three Campeón de Campeonas cups. So far in 2025, the midfielder has played in 23 matches across the Clausura and Apertura tournaments and scored 13 goals, including a scorpion kick goal that made headlines across the world.

On the international stage, Ovalle has made 81 appearances for the Mexican national team, netting 20 goals. She was instrumental in Mexico's gold-medal run at the 2023 Pan American Games and scored in the team's historic 2-0 victory over the United States at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup, where she was named to the tournament's Best XI. At the youth level, she was part of the Mexico side that won the 2018 Concacaf Women's U-20 Championship, as well as scoring the Goal of the Tournament at the 2018 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in France.

Ovalle will participate in the inaugural Liga MX Femenil Duelo de Estrellas (All-Star Game), this Friday, August 22, before completing her transfer to the Pride. The exhibition match, which will be held at Tigres' home stadium, Estadio Universitario de Nuevo Leon, will feature players from all 18 Liga MX Femenil teams facing three-time UEFA Women's Champions League winners FC Barcelona.

The Pride are on the road this Thursday, August 21, against Angel City FC before returning home to face Gotham FC on August 29. Tickets for the Club's remaining home matches, including its upcoming Concacaf W Champions Cup debut, can be found here.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride acquires forward Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle via transfer from Tigres UANL Femenil (Liga MX Femenil) for a world-record fee.

Lizbeth Jacqueline Ovalle

Position: Midfielder

Number: 13

Height: 5-4

Born: October 19, 1999, Aguascalientes, México

Hometown: Aguascalientes, México

Citizenship: MEX







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.