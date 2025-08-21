Kansas City Current Loans Forward Flora Marta Lacho to HB Køge Women

Published on August 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current has loaned forward Flora Marta Lacho to HB Køge Women in Denmark, the clubs announced on Thursday. Lacho, who signed with the Current in March 2025, will join one of the premier Danish women's football clubs for the remainder of its 2025-26 season.

Lacho made history as the first Angolan international to sign with a National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) club. Her Kansas City Current debut came on March 22 against the Washington Spirit and she appeared in five additional NWSL regular season games. She earned a spot in the starting lineup against Seattle Reign FC on May 3 and Racing Louisville FC on August 1, logging a season-high 66 minutes in the latter. Lacho also started both matches of the inaugural Teal Rising Cup presented by Visit Missouri and forced an own goal in the Current's win over Palmeiras in the opening match.

Her professional career began with the AC Léopards in the Republic of Congo before a brief hiatus from playing. She then returned to the pitch in 2024 with Congolese side TP Mazembe, leading the team to their first continental title when they won the 2024 CAF Women's Champions League. Lacho was named Woman of the Match three times in TP Mazembe's five games during the tournament, earning a spot on the Best XI for group stage play. She was also tabbed to the CAF Women's Champions League Best XI for registering two goals and two assists and was nominated for the 2024 CAF Interclub Player of the Year.

"First and foremost, [Lacho] is a technically strong and goal-scoring player, which we experienced ourselves when she scored two goals against us in our preseason match against [the KC Current]," said Jonas Nielsen, HB Køge Assistant Sporting Director. "In addition, she brings the power and physicality we have been missing in the squad, and that's why we are convinced she will add something extra to the team and become an important profile for us."

Ballard Capital, an investment company controlled and owned by Kansas City Current co-founders and co-owners Angie and Chris Long, signed an agreement to purchase HB Køge Women in May 2025. The acquisition is a continuation of the Longs' unwavering commitment to investing in women's soccer at the highest level while raising the bar for players, supporters and communities both nationally and internationally.

Located approximately 30 minutes south of Copenhagen in Køge, HB Køge plays in the A-Liga, the highest level of women's football in Denmark organized by the Danish Football Association (DBU). HB Køge was founded through the merger of historic clubs Køge Boldklub and Herfølge Boldklub in 2009, and the women's side was registered in 2017. HB Køge won its league three straight seasons in 2021, 2022 and 2023, having also competed in the UEFA Women's Champions League in 2021, 2022 and 2023. The club concluded the 2024-25 season by earning bronze, securing its spot in the new UEFA Women's Europa Cup next year.

Lacho will reunite in Denmark with midfielder Jereko, who the Current loaned to HB Køge in July. Additionally, four Kansas City Current II players in forward Samantha Williams and defenders Avani Brandt, Skylar Briggs and Macy Schultz signed with HB Køge earlier this summer. HB Køge began its new season on Aug. 12 with a 3-1 victory over Odense Boldklub Q.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.