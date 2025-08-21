Tune In: Orlando Pride at Kansas City Current on CBS Sports Network and Fan Duel Sports Network

Published on August 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Thursday, Aug. 21, 10:30 p.m. ET

Venue: BMO Stadium, Los Angeles, Calif.

Competition: NWSL Regular Season

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: CBS Sports Network (USA), ESPN SSA (Africa,) Stan Sports (Australia), Canal GOAT TV (Brazil), TV Azteca (Central America), TNT Sport (UK+Ireland), Dubai TV, (Middle East and North Africa) ESPN (Netherlands), TSN+ (Canada)

The Story:

Thursday night's clash in Los Angeles will be the second and final meeting of the season between the Pride and Angel City FC. The Pride came back from a two-goal deficit to win via a 3-2 scoreline in the sides' first meeting back in May.

The Pride are unbeaten in their last four matches against Angel City FC dating back to 2023 and possess a 3-0-0 road record in the all-time series.

The Pride's most recent visit to BMO Stadium came on June 30 of last season, as it shut out Angel City and grabbed a 3-0 road victory.

Quote of the Week:

"A quick turnaround for us with back-to-back road matches and being away from home. We have had success here previously and are looking to build on that. We had to battle back from two goals down earlier in the year against them [Angel City], so we know that they will want this game just as much as we do. We are ready to play in a tough environment and are looking forward to hopefully getting three points on Thursday night."

- Head Coach Seb Hines

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 0, Kansas City Current 0 (8/16/25, CPKC Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: None

Angel City's Last Matchup: Angel City FC 0, Utah Royals FC 0 (8/15/25, America First Field)

Goal-Scorers: None

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 4-1-2 (Home: 1-1-2, Away: 3-0-0)

Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 3, Angel City FC 2 (5/25/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs. Gotham FC

Date & Time: Friday, Aug. 29, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.