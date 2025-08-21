U.S. Women's National Team Will Face New Zealand on October 29 at CPKC Stadium

Published on August 21, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







KANSAS CITY - The United States Women's National Team has confirmed its final opponent for the three-match October FIFA international window and will make its historic debut at CPKC Stadium against New Zealand on Wednesday, Oct. 29, at 7 p.m. CT.

This marks the first time the USWNT will play at CPKC Stadium, the world's first stadium purpose-built for a women's professional team. The match will be broadcast on TNT, truTV and HBO Max in English, on Universo and Peacock in Spanish, and on Westwood One Sports Radio.

Tickets for the match are on sale HERE.

New Zealand, dubbed the Football Ferns, co-hosted the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and are currently ranked No. 33 in the world. The most recent matches between the two national teams were in Wellington and Auckland in January 2023 on the USWNT's pre-World Cup trip to New Zealand, with the USA winning 4-0 and 5-0, respectively. This will be the 22nd all-time meeting between the USA and New Zealand. The first match in 1987 marked the Kiwis' first and only victory in the series.

Opened in March 2024 as the home of the Kansas City Current, CPKC Stadium has become a global symbol of innovation and investment in women's sports. The venue, which has a capacity of 11,500, has sold out every KC Current regular season home match in the National Women's Soccer League.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 21, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.