Orlando Pride Midfielder Morgan Gautrat Loaned to Newcastle United W.F.C

Published on August 25, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. - The Orlando Pride (8-5-4, 28 points) today announced that midfielder Morgan Gautrat has been loaned to Newcastle United W.F.C for the remainder of the 2025 season. The NWSL veteran, whose contract runs through the end of the season, also has announced her retirement from NWSL play.

"We want to thank Morgan for her incredible contributions to our club and the NWSL. Her professionalism, leadership, and dedication have made a lasting impact on our organization and the league as a whole," said Haley Carter, Vice President and Sporting Director of Orlando Pride. "We understand and fully support Morgan's decision as she moves into this next chapter. While we're sad to see her go, we respect her choice to pursue opportunities that align with her personal goals and wish her and her family nothing but success in their future endeavors. Morgan will always be part of our family, and we're grateful for everything she's brought to our club."

Gautrat, 32, joined the Pride via trade from the Kansas City Current ahead of the 2024 season. During her time with the Club, the 11-year NWSL veteran has appeared in 34 matches and earned one assist for Orlando, helping the team complete the double during the 2024 season as the Pride won both the NWSL Shield and the NWSL Championship.

Prior to playing for Orlando, Gautrat had stints with the Kansas City Current, Chicago Red Stars and the Houston Dash. While in Chicago, the midfielder helped the Red Stars to four-straight playoff appearances, appearing in 62 matches and scoring six goals across all competitions. In 2018, Gautrat spent time overseas playing for French club Olympique Lyonnes where she appeared in four matches and recorded one goal and one assist.

The St. Simons Island, Ga., native originally entered the league as the No. 1 overall pick in the 2015 NWSL Draft by the Houston Dash. During her rookie season, she appeared in 10 matches but spent a large part of the season with the U.S. Women's National Team at the 2015 FIFA Women's World Cup. After her rookie campaign, Gautrat would go on to log over 1,000 minutes for the Dash while also being part of the USWNT's participation in the Rio 2016 Summer Olympics.

Overall with the USWNT, Gautrat has made 88 appearances and tallied eight goals and 11 assists since making her senior team debut on June 15, 2013. She won two FIFA Women's World Cups in both 2015 and 2019 and was the youngest member of the 2015 winning squad.

TRANSACTION: Orlando Pride loans midfielder Morgan Gautrat to Newcastle United W.F.C for the remainder of the 2025 season.







