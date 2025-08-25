Portland Thorns Acquire English Youth International Laila Harbert on Loan from Arsenal Through 2025 Season

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that it has reached an agreement with Arsenal to bring midfielder Laila Harbert on loan through the 2025 season.

The 18-year-old English youth international arrives in Portland after signing her first Women's Super League (WSL) contract with Arsenal - the reigning UEFA Women's Champions League winners - in January before going out on loan to WSL 2 side Southampton FC, where she started in eight of her nine appearances. She also spent time with WSL 2's Watford on a dual-registration agreement in 2023/24, playing 14 matches. Harbert has two appearances for Arsenal which includes a 2024 pre-season match at Washington Spirit when she came on in the second half to help the Gunners secure a 2-1 victory.

At the international level for England, Harbert captained the U-17 Lionesses to their first-ever UEFA European Championship final in 2024 and a fourth-place finish at the 2024 FIFA U-17 Women's World Cup. Earlier this summer during the U-19 Women's UEFA European Championship, Harbert started in all of England's matches and helped her country qualify to the 2026 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup.

With full support from the Thorns - the most successful team in the NWSL that boasts a record three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022), two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), and an NWSL Challenge Cup (2021) - Harbert will develop as a member of the league's youngest core as part of Portland's effort to build a talented and competitive roster for 2025 and beyond.







