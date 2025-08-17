Portland Thorns Secure Road Point in 1-1 Draw at North Carolina Courage

Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns FC News Release







PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns managed to bring home a point after it's Saturday night road contest at North Carolina Courage, drawing 1-1 at WakeMed Soccer Park.

The Thorns began the match absorbing North Carolina's offensive efforts then settled into the match to force Courage to make mistakes and create goalscoring opportunities for Portland.

Portland would get on the scoresheet first when midfielder Olivia Moultrie ran into the box to strike a rebounded save into the net to secure the lead before halftime as well as equaling a NWSL record regular-season goals scored by a teenager (13).

After the break, the Thorns came out strong to begin the second half, but North Carolina's Tyler Lussi would find the equalizer to bring the Courage back into the match.

Both sides battled hard in search of the lead but keepers on both ends were stubborn to allow another goal, with Portland's Mackenzie Arnold setting a new individual single-game high this season with six saves against North Carolina's attack.

In a venue that's been historically difficult, Portland was able to secure an important road point that keeps them within reach to make a big jump up the standings. The Thorns must now focus on its recovery before its next challenge: defending a 10-match regular season home unbeaten streak against Kansas City Current.

ATTENDANCE: 7,122

TEAM NOTES

With her third goal of the season and second in three matches, midfielder Olivia Moultrie is now the joint-leader in regular season goals scored in NWSL history (13 goals tied alongside North Carolina's Jaedyn Shaw). Moultrie will turn 20 on September 17 meaning she has to score at least one more goal in the next four matches to become the all-time leader.

Goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold set a new personal single-game season-high save performance, registering six saves tonight.

UP NEXT: The Thorns are back at Providence Park to host Kansas City Current for Global Game Night, presented by Alaska Airlines, on Saturday, August 23. The match is scheduled for kickoff at 7 p.m. PT on ION.

GOAL-SCORING BREAKDOWN

FIRST HALF

POR - Olivia Moultrie 44': Following a keeper save, Moultrie ran in for the rebound and struck the ball into the net.

SECOND HALF

NC - Tyler Lussi 70': Following a keeper save, Lussi shot the ball into the net by the right near post.

LINEUPS

Portland Thorns (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold, Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt, Reyna Reyes, Mallie McKenzie (Kaitlyn Torpey 64'), Sam Coffey-C, Hina Sugita (Deyna Castellanos 73'), Jessie Fleming, Reilyn Turner (Payton Linnehan 73'), Olivia Moultrie, Pietra Tordin (Jayden Perry 85')

Subs not used: Bella Bixby, Carissa Boeckmann, Naomi Powell, Alexa Spaanstra, Mimi Alidou

North Carolina Courage (4-3-3): Casey Murphy, Maycee Bell, Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck 75'), Ryan Williams, Kaleigh Kurtz, Riley Jackson, Brianna Pinto, Denise O'Sullivan (Shinomi Koyama 46'), Aline Gomes (Cortnee Vine 75'), Manaka Matsukubo (Hannah Betfort 85'), Ashley Sanchez (Jaedyn Shaw 68')

Subs not used: Malia Berkely, Natalia Staude, Dani Weatherholt, Marisa Jordan

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

POR: Pietra Tordin (Yellow) 79'

NC: Tyler Lussi (Yellow) 26'

MATCH STATS

POR | NC

Goals: 1|1

Assists: 0|0

Possession: 44|56

Shots: 14|17

Shots on Target: 6|7

Saves: 6|5

Tackles: 16|23

Tackles Won: 8|13

Interceptions: 4|11

Fouls: 11|8

Offsides: 2|5

Corner Kicks: 2|6







