Houston Dash Look to Continue Scoring Form in Rematch with NJ/NY Gotham FC

Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Houston Dash News Release







HOUSTON - The Houston Dash travel to Sports Illustrated Stadium on Sunday, Aug. 17 to face NJ/NY Gotham FC. Kickoff is scheduled for 3:00 p.m. CT, and fans can follow the match live on NWSL+

WHO:

Houston Dash vs. NJ/NY Gotham FC

WHEN:

Sunday, August 17 - 3:00 p.m. CT

STREAM/TV:

NWSL+: Maura Sheridan and Lianne Sanderson

Global Feed: JP Dellacamera and Jill Loyden

Houston hit the road after a 2-1 victory over the North Carolina Courage, a match that earned them three crucial points at the start of the second half of the season. Midfielder Kiki Van Zanten opened the scoring with a stunning long-range strike that soared into the top right corner. The game-winner came in dramatic fashion, as midfielder Sophie Schmidt found the back of the net in the fifth minute of second-half stoppage time, capitalizing on a chance created by forward Yazmeen Ryan, who beat her defender at the endline to set up the goal. Both Van Zanten and Schmidt have now scored in back-to-back matches, each tallying their second goal of the season.

Defensively, captain Jane Campbell finished the match with three saves and clearances against the Courage. Midfielder Maggie Graham and Danny Colaprico led the team with three interceptions while defender Paige Nielsen tallied five clearances. Notably the match saw the return of defender Michelle Alozie, who helped Nigeria win the Women's African Cup of Nations earlier this summer.







