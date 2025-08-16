Matchday Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC

Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







SAN DIEGO - San Diego Wave FC (7-3-5, 26 points) travels to face Bay FC (4-6-5, 17 points) for a match on Saturday, Aug. 16 at PayPal Park. The game is set to kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT and will be broadcast live on ion.

The series record between the two California teams stands at 2-1-0 in the regular season with San Diego earning the most recent win on May 4 in stoppage time. Both of San Diego's goals came from defenders with Kennedy Wesley opening the scoring in just the fifth minute of play by way of a header goal. Bay FC then equalized in the 18th minute when a turnover in the middle field allowed Bay's Karlie Lema to charge down the right side and send a shot to the far post. San Diego secured the win in the 95th minute of play when rookie defender Trinity Armstrong jumped above the defense to direct Kenza Dali's corner kick into the net for the game-winning-goal.

San Diego is coming off its third-straight tie this season after playing Angel City FC to a 1-1 draw at Snapdragon Stadium on Saturday, Aug. 9. The match was held scoreless until the 85th minute when Makenzy Robbe received the ball at the edge of the box, taking a shot that was blocked and fell right back to her feet for the rebound. The goal for Robbe created many milestones as it was the first goal for the forward in 2025, the 10th of her Wave FC career, and it made her the 14th player to score for San Diego this season, extending the Club's lead for most goal scorers on a single team in the NWSL. Angel City leveled the score in the dying minutes of the match with a header goal from Alana Kennedy.

Bay FC also earned a 1-1 draw in their previous match against Chicago Stars on Sunday, Aug. 10. Taylor Huff scored the lone goal for the Bay when a corner kick ball found her unmarked at the back post for her to hit a first-time shot that went through the legs of Alyssa Naeher. Chicago equalized in the 42nd minute when Shea Groom took the ball from outside the box towards goal, beating three defenders and slotting it past goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz for the equalizer.

Players to Watch

San Diego's French standouts, midfielder Kenza Dali and forward Delphine Cascarino, were recognized in ESPN's NWSL MVP Tracker this week. Dali has started every match for the Wave this season and leads the league in touches, passes attempted and passes completed. Cascarino has also started in every game while securing three goals and a league leading five assists across the season.

Bay FC forward Penelope Hocking leads the Club in scoring for this season with five goals secured so far. Prior to the game against the Stars, Hocking had scored in back-to-back matches against Gotham FC and the Houston Dash. She is the only player in club history to score in three straight regular-season matches, doing so from May 11-24 this year.

How to Watch

San Diego Wave and Bay FC will kick off at 7:00 p.m. PT at PayPal Park on Saturday, Aug. 16. The match will be broadcast live on ion and fans in San Diego can watch with One of Us Bar at Kairoa Brewing Company in North Park.







