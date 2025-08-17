Orlando Pride Earns Road Point in Scoreless Draw at KC Current

Published on August 16, 2025

ORLANDO, Fla. - After a weather delay that postponed the match by over three hours, the Orlando Pride (8-4-4, 28 points) battled the Kansas City Current (13-2-1, 40 points) to a 0-0 draw at CPKC Stadium on Saturday night.

The result extends Orlando's unbeaten run to three games and marks the first time the Current have been held scoreless at home since CPKC Stadium opened in 2024. Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse recorded her sixth clean sheet of the season on the night, which currently ranks second in the league.

Seb Hines' side will remain on the road as they head to Los Angeles to face Angel City FC on Thursday, August 21. Kickoff is set for 10:30 p.m. ET with the match broadcast live on CBS Sports Network

Head Coach Seb Hines:

"I thought the players were phenomenal with their attitude and energy that they showed. Even the way that we played was brave. I loved the bravery that they played with, especially in an environment like this, and the success that Kansas City has had. There is almost a little bit of disappointment that we didn't come away with more. They always pose a threat with their direct play, but I thought that we got to certain positions and was maybe just a little bit away from taking the shot or putting in the cross and just in those little final moments. Overall, I am really pleased with the performance under some tough circumstances."

Match Notes:

Goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse made her only save of the night on the last kick of the match, helping her earn her sixth clean sheet of the season.

With the shutout, the Pride are the first team to hold the Current scoreless at CPKC Stadium across all competitions.

The result marked the end of the Current's eight-game winning streak, which tied the Pride for the most consecutive wins in a single NWSL season, a record Orlando set last season.

Head Coach Seb Hines made four changes to the starting lineup from the Club's last match with Rafaelle, Marta, Angelina and Ally Watt all earning a spot in the Starting XI.

Next Match:

The Orlando Pride will remain on the road and travel to BMO Stadium to take on Angel City FC on Thursday, Aug. 21. That match is set to kick off at 10:30 p.m. ET on CBS Sports Network.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 16, 2025

