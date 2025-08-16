Kansas City Current Matchday Information

Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Kansas City Current News Release







The Kansas City Current returns home for Week 16 of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season, hosting the Orlando Pride on Saturday, Aug. 16. Kickoff is set for 3 p.m. CT at CPKC Stadium. The match will broadcast nationally on CBS with Lori Lindsey and Chris Wittyngham on the call in addition to airing on the World Feed with Michael Wottreng and McCall Zerboni calling the action. Jillian Carroll Letrinko and Dave Borchardt will call the game on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can also tune in to hear the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese on the KC Current App.

LAUREN HOLIDAY IMPACT AWARD FAN IMPACT CHALLENGE

The Fan Impact Challenge for the 2025 Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide, is now open. Midfielder Claire Hutton is the Kansas City Current's nominee and is supporting MINDDRIVE as her community partner. To show support, fans can vote once per day on the NWSL's LAUREN HOLIDAY IMPACT AWARD MICROSITE until Aug. 30 at 10:59 p.m. CT. The nominee with the most votes at the end of the submission period will be announced as the Fan Impact Challenge winner and receive a $10,000 donation to a charitable organization of the winner's choice.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.