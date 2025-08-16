What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Face Kansas City Current on the Road

Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (8-4-3, 27 points) at Kansas City Current (13-2-0, 39 points)

When: Saturday, August 16, 4:00 p.m. ET

Where: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

TV: Watch on CBS and Paramount+

As the Pride battle the Current in KC, here are five things to watch for:

Calm Penalty Kick Converted

After going winless in all three meetings with Orlando last season, Kansas City defeated the Pride, 1-0, in Orlando on May 16. One of Orlando's two wins over the Current last year came at CPKC Stadium, with a Barbra Banda goal and Marta converting from the penalty spot in a 2-1 victory for the Pride. Orlando is still the only visiting team to record a win over the Current in that stadium, with Kansas City holding a 20-1-3 record across all competitions.

Protecting History

The Pride enter the Kansas City match looking to put an end to the Current's eight-game winning streak. That run equals the Pride's mark for the longest single-season winning streak in NWSL history, a record set last season.

A Keeper's Worst Nightmare

Barbra Banda attempted five shots in Orlando's draw with Racing Louisville on Saturday, her 20th regular-season match with at least five shot attempts, something no other player has done more than 11 times since the start of last season. Banda's 171 shots over the last two seasons are 20 more than any other player in that time during that span, with the next closest player being the Current's Temwa Chawinga, with 150.

Never Count Them Out

The Pride are coming off a draw against Racing Louisville, rescuing a point thanks to a second-half stoppage-time own goal. Orlando has scored eight goals in the last 15 minutes of the second half, more than any other team in the NWSL this season. The Pride have benefitted from two stoppage-time own goals, the first being a game-winner against Angel City earlier this year.

Denver's First

The Orlando Pride have received $75,000 in expansion allocation money and $37,500 in transfer cash from Denver Summit FC in exchange for forward Ally Watt. She will remain with Orlando on loan through the end of the 2025 NWSL season before joining Denver for their inaugural campaign. The Colorado Springs, Colorado native becomes the first player announced by the expansion side. Watt joined the Pride during the 2022 season via a trade with Seattle Reign and has made 73 appearances for the Pride across all competitions, scoring eight goals and registering six assists in that span.







