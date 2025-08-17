Lussi scores second-half equalizer as Courage draw Thorns
Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
North Carolina Courage News Release
CARY, N.C. - The North Carolina Courage drew the Portland Thorns, 1-1, Saturday night at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park.
The Courage's announced attendance of 7,122 set a new club record for a Summer match, surpassing the record set in the team's last home match on August 2 against San Diego.
With the draw, the Courage are 5W-6L-5D on the season and sit in ninth place in the NWSL standings with 20 points.
Olivia Moultrie gave the visitors the lead just before the halftime break, pouncing on a rebound in the 44'. Both teams created good scoring chances in the half, but Moultire's strike was the only one to beat either keeper before the break.
Tyler Lussi struck back for the Courage in the 70' slamming a rebound home from a narrow angle to level the match.
Match Notes:
The Courage's announced attendance of 7,122 set a new club record for a Summer match, surpassing the record set in the team's last home match on August 2 against San Diego.
Casey Murphy's save in the 82', her fifth of the match, was her 400th NWSL regular season save.
Up Next:
The Courage are back on the road, taking on the Chicago Stars on Friday, August 22, at 8 p.m. ET.
NCC (3-4-2-1): Casey Murphy; Maycee Bell, Kaleigh Kurtz, Ryan Williams; Tyler Lussi (Meredith Speck - 75'), Riley Jackson, Denise O'Sullivan © (Shinomi Koyama - 46'), Aline Gomes (Cortnee Vine - 75'); Ashley Sanchez (Jaedyn Shaw, - 68'), Manaka Matsukubo (Hannah Betfort - 85'); Brianna Pinto
Subs Not Used: Marisa Jordan, Malia Berkely, Natalia Staude, Dani Weatherholt
POR (4-3-3): Mackenzie Arnold; Reyna Reyes, Isabella Obaze, Sam Hiatt, Mallie McKenzie (Kaitlyn Torpey - 64'); Hina Sugita (Deyna Castellanos - 73'), Sam Coffey ©, Jessie Fleming; Reilyn Turner (Payton Linnehan - 73'), Pietra Tordin (Jaden Perry - 85'), Olivia Moultrie
Subs Not Used: Bella Bixby, Mimi Alidou, Carissa Boeckmann, Naomi Powell, Alexa Spaanstra
Score:
NCC: 1
POR: 1
Goals:
NCC: T. Lussi - 70'
POR: O. Moultrie - 44'
Cautions:
NCC: T. Lussi - 26'
POR: P. Tordin - 79'
Ejections:
NCC: -
POR: -
Venue (Location): First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park (Cary, N.C.)
Attendance: 7,122
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 16, 2025
- Kansas City Current Plays to Scoreless Draw with Orlando Pride - Kansas City Current
- Portland Thorns Secure Road Point in 1-1 Draw at North Carolina Courage - Portland Thorns FC
- Orlando Pride Earns Road Point in Scoreless Draw at KC Current - Orlando Pride
- Lussi scores second-half equalizer as Courage draw Thorns - North Carolina Courage
- Houston Dash Look to Continue Scoring Form in Rematch with NJ/NY Gotham FC - Houston Dash
- Kansas City Current Matchday Information - Kansas City Current
- Matchday Preview: San Diego Wave FC vs. Bay FC - San Diego Wave FC
- Tune In: Orlando Pride at Kansas City Current on CBS - Orlando Pride
- What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Face Kansas City Current on the Road - Orlando Pride
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent North Carolina Courage Stories
- Lussi scores second-half equalizer as Courage draw Thorns
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Portland Thorns
- NC Courage Announce Partnership with United Way of North Carolina
- Stoppage-Time Goal Costs Courage In Houston
- Notes & Quotes: NC Courage vs. Houston Dash