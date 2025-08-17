Bay FC Fall, 2-1, to SoCal Foes San Diego Wave FC

Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Bay FC News Release







SAN JOSE, Calif. - Bay FC dropped a 2-1 decision Saturday night to San Diego Wave FC at PayPal Park. Following a scoreless first half, San Diego netted a pair of goals to take an advantage into the final half-hour. Bay FC got one back from the penalty spot with 15 minutes to go but wouldn't find an equalizer before the final whistle sounded.

"In the first half we limited their chances on goal but unfortunately, we went down in the second half. Credit to everyone who came in [off the bench], they had a positive impact on the game," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "We don't have time to put our heads down; there was a lot of good to come from this game and we just have to build on that."

Both squads were patient in the early goings, waiting for the right moment to take their chances. San Diego came close to the opening score ten minutes in, when a free kick by Wave midfielder Kenza Dali rattled the woodwork before being cleared away. Bay FC answered with an opportunity of its own ten minutes later when defender Joelle Anderson headed a corner kick at frame, but the opportunity was swallowed up by the goalkeeper.

The hosts threatened just before the halftime break. Forward Racheal Kundananji cut back on a San Diego defender while charging into the box, but her cross intended for forward Rachel Hill on the back post was intercepted by a defender. Hill repossessed moments later and centered another ball towards the penalty spot for forward Karlie Lema, only for the opposing backline to clear away the threat.

San Diego broke the deadlock after the intermission. Forward Kimmi Ascanio corralled a loose ball inside the box and put it into the back of the net, giving the visitors a 1-0 advantage. San Diego nearly netted a second score moments later, but an all-out diving effort from Bay goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz in goal kept out the right-footer from Wave striker Adriana Leon.

The visitors doubled their advantage just after the hour mark. Dali rocketed a well-placed shot through on an assist from forward Adriana Leon, who had carried the ball into the attacking third.

Bay FC answered with a goal of its own in the 75th minute. Midfielder Caroline Conti converted from the penalty spot after midfielder Tess Boade drew a San Diego handball in the box. Conti's penalty score was her third of the year, a new club record.

Changes late helped Bay FC push for an equalizer. Forward Asisat Oshoala entered for her first action after the international break, helping her club threaten on a pair of set piece chances. A corner kick opportunity in the final seconds provided one last opportunity for the hosts, but it would be cleared away just before the final whistle.

Bay FC takes its talents north to San Francisco for next week's match, a must-see contest vs. the Washington Spirit at Oracle Park, home of the San Francisco Giants. Kickoff is set for 1 p.m. PT before a national audience on CBS, and fans are encouraged to arrive early to take in special performances inside and outside the ballpark ahead of kickoff and grab a Bay FC x Oracle Park flag giveaway. With The Show at Oracle Park approaching a sell-out, tickets are still available by visiting BayFC.com/OraclePark.

Bay FC v San Diego Wave FC

August 16, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 7:05 p.m.

Weather: 76 degrees, clear

Attendance: 11,484

Discipline

BAY - Huff (caution) 62'

SD - McNabb (caution) 72'

SD - Morroni (caution) 89'

Scoring Summary

SD - Ascaino (Morroni) 52'

SD - Dali (Leon) 63'

BAY - Conti (penalty) 75'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 1 1

San Diego Wave FC 0 2 2

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Malonson, Anderson, Hubly (Oshoala 76'), Dydasco, Hill (C) (Bailey 65'), Bebar (Pickett 65'), Conti, Huff, Lema (Boade 65'), Kundananji

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Shepherd, Paulson, Moreau

San Diego Wave FC: Sheridan (C), Lundkvist (Armstrong 61'), Leon (Robbe 82'), Dali, Corely (Fazer 82'), Wesley, McNabb, Ascanio (Barcenas 90+1'), Cascarino (Dudinha 90+1'), McCaskill, Morroni

Unused Substitutes: Carusa, Fuso, Haračić, McMahon







National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.