Kansas City Current Plays to Scoreless Draw with Orlando Pride

Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

KANSAS CITY - The Kansas City Current (13-3-0, 40 pts., 1st place) remains unbeaten following a Saturday match at CPKC Stadium, playing to a scoreless draw with the Orlando Pride (8-4-4, 28 pts., 2nd place). Goalkeeper Lorena earned her league-best eighth clean sheet of the 2025 National Women's Soccer League (NWSL) regular season, highlighting a sturdy Current defense that earned its fourth consecutive shutout and limited the Pride to just five total shots.

Head coach and sporting director Vlatko Andonovski coached his 200th NWSL regular season game on Saturday, becoming the second head coach to reach the milestone. Kansas City is the first NWSL club to hit the 40-point mark this year and, with nine regular season games remaining, is 15 points shy of matching the club's 2024 franchise record of 55 points.

"I thought we played a very good game. Unfortunately we didn't score a goal, but that's all we didn't [do] in this game," said Andonovski. "Defensively I thought we were solid, we showed that once again. We got a shutout, which means we held one of the best teams, the reigning champions, to four shots. I thought that was brilliant."

Playing in a regular season home game for the first time in eight weeks, the Current looked to get out to a quick start and nearly found the back of the net in the second minute. Forward Temwa Chawinga burst through Orlando's back line and received a through ball at the top of the Pride penalty area. With her back to goal, Chawinga dropped the pass off for midfielder Claire Hutton, but Hutton's strike from the top of the 18-yard box rolled wide. Three minutes later, forward Michelle Cooper and midfielder Debinha combined for a give-and-go on the right wing, and Debinha's return pass to Cooper gave her an angle to cross from the endline. Cooper's well-driven cross met a leaping Chawinga, whose headed effort sailed high.

Orlando's lone shot of the opening frame came in the 16th minute via defender Haley McCutcheon, but her attempt from inside the penalty area went high. The Current held the Pride without a shot for the remainder of the first half as the two teams went into the break at a deadlock.

Hutton kickstarted the second half by weaving around an Orlando defender in the 53rd minute and curling a strike that fizzed just wide. Debinha slotted a pass for Zaneratto inside Orlando's penalty area five minutes later, but Zaneratto's initial shot was blocked, and her second-chance effort was deflected.

Entering the match for Debinha was midfielder Ally Sentnor who made her CPKC Stadium debut in the 62nd minute. The contest marked Sentnor's second appearance for the club, both of which have been second-half substitute appearances.

The Current continued to press Orlando's defense throughout the second frame. Defender Izzy Rodriguez fired a threatening long-range strike in the 77th minute that barely missed the top corner of the goal. In the 88th minute, Zaneratto and Chawinga nearly combined for an end-to-end goal after Zaneratto held the ball up near midfield and rolled it forward for Chawinga. Chawinga deked past a Pride defender as she entered the penalty area and attempted to round another. Zaneratto continued her forward run and latched onto Chawinga's touch, although Zaneratto's finish ultimately went above the crossbar.

Orlando's first shot on target came in the fourth minute of second-half stoppage time. Pride forward Ally Lemos unleashed a strike from distance that Lorena tipped over the crossbar, and the Current cleared the ensuing Pride corner kick to quell the opportunity. In the waning seconds of the match, Hutton lifted a ball inside the Orlando penalty area that Zaneratto expertly controlled with her chest then rose to volley on goal. However, Pride goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse stood tall and saved the shot, marking the last action of the match.

The scoreless draw was Kansas City's NWSL-leading ninth shutout of the 2025 regular season. The club's ongoing shutout streak, which began in the 90th minute of the Current's 4-2 victory over Racing Louisville FC on June 14, has now reached 428 minutes. The club is 25 minutes away from equaling the longest shutout streak in franchise history - 453 minutes - which was first set earlier this season.

The Current is back on the road next weekend as they visit the Portland Thorns on Saturday, Aug. 23, at Providence Park. The match kicks off at 9 p.m. CT (7 p.m. PT) and will broadcast nationally on ION. Fans in Kansas City can catch a simulcast of the match on KMCI, 38 the Spot with a pregame show, KC Current Matchday, starting at 8:30 p.m. CT. The match will also broadcast locally over the air on 90.9 The Bridge, and fans can tune in to the KC Current App to listen to the match in English, Spanish or Portuguese.

NWSL Match Report

Match: Kansas City Current vs. Orlando Pride

Date: August 16, 2025

Venue: CPKC Stadium, Kansas City, MO

Kickoff: 6:28 p.m. CT/7:28 p.m. ET

Weather: 91 degrees, sunny

Attendance: 11,500

Discipline

NONE

Scoring

NONE

Scoring Summary

1 2 F

Kansas City 0 0 0

Orlando 0 0 0

Kansas City Current Lineup: Lorena, Wheeler, Mace, Sharples, I. Rodriguez, LaBonta © (90+1' R. Rodríguez), Hutton, Debinha (62' Sentnor), Cooper (62' Prince), Zaneratto, Chawinga

Unused Substitutes: Ivory, Steigleder, Hopkins, Long, Feist, Pfeiffer

Orlando Pride Lineup: Moorhouse, Nadaner, Rafaelle (46' Dyke), Sams, Pickett (69' Abello), Marta ©, McCutcheon, Angelina, Chilufya (60' Hernández), Banda (14' Lemos), Watt (69' Jackson)

Unused Substitutes: Crone, Charley, Doyle, Yates







