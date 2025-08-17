San Diego Wave FC Defeats Bay FC, 2-1, at PayPal Park

Published on August 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC's Kenza Dali, Kimmi Ascanio, and Gia Corley on game night

SAN JOSE, CA - San Diego Wave FC (8-3-5, 29 points) earned a 2-1 victory over Bay FC (4-7-5, 17 points) at PayPal Park on Saturday night. Second-half goals from Kimmi Ascanio and Kenza Dali secured the result and extended the Wave's unbeaten road streak to six matches, setting a new Club record.

After a scoreless first half, San Diego broke through in the 52nd minute. The buildup started with Gia Corley, who combined with Delphine Cascarino before feeding Adriana Leon on the outside. Leon's far post cross found defender Perle Morroni that was challenged in the box, but the ball dropped to Ascanio, who calmly slotted home her fourth goal of the season.

San Diego doubled the lead in the 64th minute with a moment of brilliance from Dali. The French international brought the ball up the field and played Leon inside the box. Leon laid it back to Dali, who struck a perfectly placed first-time shot into the nearside upper corner, recording her third goal of the season.

After building the two-goal lead, Bay FC pulled one back in the 75th minute when an unfortunate handball in the box gave the hosts a penalty and Caroline Conti stepped up to convert from the spot to cut the deficit.

Next Match: Wave FC returns to home to San Diego to host Racing Louisville on Sunday, Aug. 24 in the Club's annual Pride Night, presented by Kaiser Permanente. The match is set to kick off at 5:00 p.m. PT with tickets available here. The match will be streamed live on Paramount+ and NWSL+, and it will be broadcast locally on KUSI.

Notes:

Kimmi Ascanio scored her fourth goal of the season. At 17 years old, she is the second-leading teenage scorer in the NWSL (Seattle's Adames (5)).

Ascanio's goal marked San Diego's fifth goal scored in the first 15 minutes of the second half, the most of any team in the NWSL.

San Diego leads the league with 16 second-half goals this season.

Defender Perle Morroni recorded her fourth assist this season, second-most on the team (Cascarino, 5).

Forward Adriana Leon recorded her second assist of the year.

Midfielder Kenza Dali scored her third goal of the season.

San Diego's midseason signings - Laurina Fazer and Dudinha - both made their Club debut as substitutes in the 82nd and 94th minute, respectively.

With the win, San Diego extended its unbeaten road streak to six matches, the longest in Club history.

San Diego now sits in second place in the NWSL standings, one point ahead of Orlando and Washington Spirit.

Scoring Summary:

SD - Ascanio (4) (Morroni, 4)

SD - Dali (3) (Leon, 2) 63'

BAY - Conti (3) (Penalty) 75'

Misconduct Summary:

BAY - Huff (Caution) 62'

SD - McNabb (Caution) 72'

SD - Morroni (Caution) 89'

San Diego Wave FC: GK Sheridan ©, D Morroni, D McNabb, D Lundkvist (Armstrong 61'), D Wesley, M Dali, M McCaskill, M Ascanio (Barcenas 90+1'), F Corley (Fazer 82'), F Leon (Robbe 82'), F Cascarino (Dudinha 90+1')

Subs not used: GK Haračić, D McMahon, M Fusco, F Carusa

Bay FC: GK Silkowitz, D Malonson (Moreau 90+5'), D Hubly (Oshoala 76'), D Dydasco, M Anderson, M Bebar (Pickett 65'), M Conti, M Huff, F Hill © (Bailey 65'), F Lema (Boade 66'), F Kundananji

Subs not used: GK Allen, M Shepherd, M Paulson

Attendance: 11,484

Stats Summary: BAY / SD

Shots: 9 / 12

Shots on Target: 4 / 7

Corners: 2 / 4

Fouls:11 / 9

Offsides: 1 / 0

Saves: 5 / 3

Possession: 41% / 59%

