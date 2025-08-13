San Diego Wave FC Community Relations July Spotlight

August 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release







San Diego Wave FC spent the month of July celebrating Pride in San Diego with the LGTBQ+ community and dedicating time and resources to continued partners like the YMCA. Read more about our latest community projects and sign up here to volunteer with future events if interested.

Thursday, July 10 - San Diego Wave returned to S.T.E.P. (Support The Enlisted Project) with a group of volunteers including active service members from the U.S. Navy to help sort and organize incoming donations in the warehouse. This initiative strives to make a tangible impact on the organization's ability to serve local military families.

Thursday, July 10 - Wave FC was proud to partner with Kaiser Permanente to host a youth soccer clinic for the kids of armed service members in the San Diego community. Defender Perle Morroni and Chief Impact Office Shannon Mac Millan attended to the clinic to help with soccer drills, mindfulness exercises and bracelet making in an effort to show the power of community through soccer and the importance of mental health. The event also included a panel with Morroni, Mac Millan, and mental health professionals a part of the Kaiser Permanente team.

Tuesday, July 15 - The Club participated in its monthly tradition of volunteering at the Ronald McDonald House. Wave FC's Hillary Beall, Kristen McNabb, Makenzy Robbe, and Kennedy Wesley, along with San Diego Wave volunteers, joined together to prepare, cook, and serve meals to the families staying at the House.

Saturday, July 19 - San Diego Wave participated in its fourth annual presence in the San Diego Pride Parade, celebrating the LGBTQ+ community alongside Wave FC staff, volunteers, fans, and the Sirens Supporters Group. With over 300,000 attendees, this is the largest single-day civic event in the region and one of the biggest Pride parades in the nation.

Friday, July 25 - Wave FC's Community Relations team continued their efforts through the Adopt-A-Highway program, focusing on the northbound and southbound on-ramps and off-ramps of the I-5 freeway at Genesee Avenue. The group has now removed over 20 bags of litter from these areas, helping to keep San Diego's roadways clean and cared for.

Tuesday, July 29 - In partnership with the YMCA, San Diego Wave players Melanie Barcenas, Kyra Carusa, Jordan Fusco, Makenzy Robbe, and Quincy McMahon joined four youth soccer clinics across the county on the same day. The Wave FC players showed up to lead drills, play games, and connect with the kids at each location.

Wednesday, July 30 - The Wave FC community team stopped by San Diego Fire Station 18 for the Club's monthly firehouse lunch visit. This time they dropped off pizza, drinks, and snacks for the crew as firefighters are responsible for purchasing their own meals while on duty.







