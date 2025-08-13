Denver Summit FC Signs Forward Ally Watt as First Player in Club History

DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced today the club has acquired forward Ally Watt from the Orlando Pride. A product of Colorado Springs and a graduate of Pine Creek High School, Watt becomes the first official player signed in Denver Summit FC history, following the announcement of Nick Cushing as the club's first Head Coach.

"It's an incredible honor to be the first player in Denver Summit FC history," said Ally Watt. "As a Coloradan, this opportunity means so much to me, not just to play the game I love, but to represent the place that shaped who I am in front of the people that mean the most to me. I'm proud to help lay the foundation for something special alongside Nick Cushing, and I can't wait to be a part of building a team that this city can be proud of."

Watt, 28, joins Denver following three seasons with Orlando, where she made 60 appearances, scoring six goals and recording three assists. In 2024, the forward played a key role in the Pride's NWSL Shield and Championship-winning campaign, leading the league with three assists in the postseason, tied for the second-most in NWSL playoff history.

As part of the deal, Orlando will receive $75,000 in expansion allocation money and $37,500 in 2025 intra-league transfer funds. Watt will remain on loan with the Pride for the remainder of the 2025 season before joining Denver ahead of its inaugural NWSL campaign in 2026. Denver Summit FC subsequently signed Watt to a new deal through the 2028 NWSL season.

Originally selected sixth overall in the 2020 NWSL Draft by the North Carolina Courage, Watt has also played for OL Reign and Melbourne City FC, where she helped secure the 2019-20 A-League Women title. She made an instant impact in Orlando, scoring five minutes into her debut and later setting a club record for fastest goal, scoring just 39 seconds into the match.

"Ally Watt represents exactly the type of player we want to build our club around, dynamic, experienced, and driven," said Denver Summit FC General Manager Curt Johnson. "Her leadership, championship pedigree, and Colorado roots make her the perfect first signing in our club's history. We're proud to welcome her as the foundation of Denver Summit FC."

On the international stage, Watt has represented the United States at the U-20 level, scoring two goals during the 2016 FIFA U-20 Women's World Cup in Papua New Guinea.

Transaction: Denver Summit FC acquire forward Ally Watt via trade with Orlando Pride; Watt loaned back to Orlando for remainder of 2025 season.

Name: Ally Watt

Position: Forward

Height: 5-8

Date of Birth: March 12, 1997

Hometown: Colorado Springs, Colo.

Citizenship: United States

Last Club: Orlando Pride

