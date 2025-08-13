URFC Signs Midfielder Abby Boyan to Roster Relief Contract

August 13, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC announce the signing of midfielder Abby Boyan as a free agent. Boyan joins the club on a roster relief contract through August 31.

She arrives on the Wasatch Front following a season in Denmark's top division with AaB Kvinde Elitefodbold. In her first professional campaign, Boyan made 14 appearances- all of them starts- playing all but 15 minutes across those matches. She recorded two goals and one assist during her time in Denmark.

A standout at the University of Georgia, Boyan played in 93 matches for the Bulldogs, starting every game. Over five seasons, she tallied 17 goals and 18 assists while logging 7,896 career minutes. Her collegiate accolades include First Team All-SEC honors in 2020 and 2022, and Second Team All-SEC in 2021.

The Royals return to Sandy to host Angel City FC on Friday, August 15, with kickoff set for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets for the home match are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.







