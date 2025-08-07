Utah Royals FC Returns to America First Field to Host League-Leading Kansas City Current
August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals FC (1-10-3, 6 pts, 14th in the NWSL) returns to America First Field following the summer break to host league-leaders Kansas City Current (12-2-0, 36 pts, 1st in the NWSL) on Friday, August 8 at 8:00 p.m. MT.
Coming out of the league's summer break, Utah Royals FC returned to action with a hard-fought 1-1 draw on the road against second-place Orlando Pride - the reigning NWSL Champions and Shield holders. Japanese international Mina Tanaka opened the scoring in stunning fashion, receiving the ball in a crowded box surrounded by citrus-colored jerseys. With a deft turn and quick scan of the field, Tanaka noticed Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse off her line and lofted a perfectly placed left-footed shot over the 6'1" English keeper.
The return of defensive stalwarts Kate Del Fava and Kaleigh Riehl helped anchor the backline, providing stability and leadership as Utah earned a valuable point away from home.
Utah was unable to earn any points in its previous meeting with Kansas City earlier this season, falling 3-0 on the road on March 22 despite holding 65% of the possession - a dominant share that ultimately didn't translate on the scoreboard. The Royals also struggled against the Current during the 2024 NWSL regular season, losing both matchups by identical 1-0 scorelines, with Kansas City narrowly edging out each contest.
BROADCAST INFORMATION:
WATCH LIVE on PRIME Video with Mike Watts and Lori Lindsey:: Utah Royals FC vs. Kansas City Current | America First Field | 8:00 p.m. MT | KMYU (2.2 over air / 12 satellite / 643 Comcast HD)
OR
LISTEN via KSL Sports Radio (102.7 FM / 1160 AM) starting at 7:30 p.m. MT
The Kansas City Current enters this match atop the NWSL table, holding a ten-point lead over second-place Orlando Pride. Notably, Kansas City also strengthened its squad last week by acquiring U.S. Soccer Young Female Player of the Year - Ally Sentnor. The 21-year-old forward had been the No. 1 overall pick in the 2024 NWSL Draft. Which results in Sentnor facing her former team this friday, returning to Utah to play against the Royals for the first time in Current colors. Over their last five matches, the Current have been in dominant form, recording five consecutive victories and extending their overall win streak to ten games. Most recently, Kansas City earned a 2-0 win over Racing Louisville. Prior to that, they defeated Brazilian powerhouses Corinthians and Palmeiras by scores of 2-1 and 3-0, respectively, continuing their impressive run during the 2025 campaign.
Following Friday night's match, Utah Royals FC will remain in the Beehive State to host Angel City FC on Thursday, August 15 at America First Field. Kickoff is set for 8:00 p.m. MT. Tickets are available at https://www.rsl.com/utahroyals/tickets/single.
