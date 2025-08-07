URFC Forward Cloé Lacasse Returns to Active Roster
August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
HERRIMAN, Utah - Utah Royals announce forward Cloé Lacasse returns from the season ending injury list after missing the first half of the 2025 season.
Lacasse ruptured her ACL and sprained her MCL in the second half of URFC's match against Angel City on October 20th, 2024. Since that match, Lacasse had undergone a successful surgery and worked closely with Utah Royal's medical staff to return to play.
Acquired in the 2024 summer transfer window from WSL side Arsenal W.F.C., Lacasse was instrumental in the Royals' attack with her pace and technical ability. The Canadian featured nine times scoring four goals in her first season, notching the lone hat-trick of the 2024 NWSL season against Seattle Reign
Utah Royals FC will host Kansas City Current at America First Field on Friday, August 8th. The match will be streamed on Prime Video with kickoff scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT.
