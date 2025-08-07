Racing Acquires Defender Katie Scott on Loan from KC Current

August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Defender Katie Scott with the Kansas City Current

Racing Louisville FC has acquired defender Katie Scott on loan from the Kansas City Current. The deal is through the remainder of the 2025 season.

An 18-year-old rookie, Scott signed with Kansas City in January following one year of college soccer with the Penn State Nittany Lions. She's not yet appeared in a competitive game for Kansas City, but did start for the Current twice during the inaugural Teal Rising Cup friendly tournament in July.

"We are excited to have Katie on loan and look forward to getting her in our environment," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She's young, she's hard working and we are excited."

"Katie is a talented young player and we're thrilled to have join our club for the rest of the season," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "We look forward to her contributions over these final 12 games ahead of the NWSL Playoffs."

With Penn State, Scott made 11 appearances during the fall 2024 season, with four starts. She scored two goals, both in the NCAA Tournament where she helped the team reach the quarterfinals. She also registered two assists.

A United States youth international, Scott played in the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup, helping the USYNT to a third-place finish. She's appeared in several other youth tournaments for the red, white and blue, including the 2022 CONCACAF U-15 Championship where she served as team captain.

Scott grew up in Fairview, Pennsylvania. She played club soccer with Internationals SC, where she was a three-time ECNL All-American. She finished as the No. 26 prospect in her class, according to TopDrawerSoccer.

