Racing Acquires Defender Katie Scott on Loan from KC Current
August 7, 2025 - National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC has acquired defender Katie Scott on loan from the Kansas City Current. The deal is through the remainder of the 2025 season.
An 18-year-old rookie, Scott signed with Kansas City in January following one year of college soccer with the Penn State Nittany Lions. She's not yet appeared in a competitive game for Kansas City, but did start for the Current twice during the inaugural Teal Rising Cup friendly tournament in July.
"We are excited to have Katie on loan and look forward to getting her in our environment," Racing head coach Bev Yanez said. "She's young, she's hard working and we are excited."
"Katie is a talented young player and we're thrilled to have join our club for the rest of the season," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said. "We look forward to her contributions over these final 12 games ahead of the NWSL Playoffs."
With Penn State, Scott made 11 appearances during the fall 2024 season, with four starts. She scored two goals, both in the NCAA Tournament where she helped the team reach the quarterfinals. She also registered two assists.
A United States youth international, Scott played in the 2024 FIFA U-17 World Cup, helping the USYNT to a third-place finish. She's appeared in several other youth tournaments for the red, white and blue, including the 2022 CONCACAF U-15 Championship where she served as team captain.
Scott grew up in Fairview, Pennsylvania. She played club soccer with Internationals SC, where she was a three-time ECNL All-American. She finished as the No. 26 prospect in her class, according to TopDrawerSoccer.
Images from this story
|
Defender Katie Scott with the Kansas City Current
(NWSL)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from August 7, 2025
- Gotham FC's Esther González, Ann-Katrin Berger Nominated for Ballon d'Or, Yashin Trophy - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- LouCity & Racing Foundation Receives $15,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation - Racing Louisville FC
- Washington Spirit Forward Sofia Cantore Nominated for 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin - Washington Spirit
- Kate Del Fava Makes an Impact Beyond the Game with Lauren Holiday Impact Award Nomination - Utah Royals FC
- Kansas City Current Celebrates Opening of Mini-Pitch at Kansas City Girls Preparatory Academy - Kansas City Current
- Washington Spirit Debuts @SomosSpirit - Washington Spirit
- First-Of-Its-Kind Children's Book to Highlight Gotham FC Players, Keep Her in the Game Initiative - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Racing Acquires Defender Katie Scott on Loan from KC Current - Racing Louisville FC
- Kansas City Current Loans Defender Katie Scott to Racing Louisville FC for Remainder of 2025 NWSL Season - Kansas City Current
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- LouCity & Racing Foundation Receives $15,000 Community Grant from Taco Bell Foundation
- Racing Acquires Defender Katie Scott on Loan from KC Current
- KC Current Out-Duels Racing in Front of Season's Largest Crowd
- What to Watch for as Racing Hosts First-Place Kansas City in Prime Time Showdown
- Racing Exercises Yanez's Option Through 2026 Season