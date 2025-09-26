What to Watch for as Racing Hosts Angel City FC

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC forward Janine Sonis

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC forward Janine Sonis(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

With five games to go in the NWSL regular season, all 15 remaining available points are crucial for Racing Louisville FC.

That's because Racing (7-9-5, 26 points) has fallen out of the playoff positions for the first time since May 24, after losing three straight games since the start of September.

There is reason for optimism, though - of the final five games, three are against teams currently below Louisville in the NWSL standings.

That includes this weekend's opponent, Angel City FC (6-9-6, 24 points), a club that, like Racing, enters the game winless in its last three. Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. Saturday at Lynn Family Stadium.

A win for Racing could push Louisville into eighth place - the final playoff position - depending on how the North Carolina Courage fare Sunday at the Seattle Reign.

After that, Racing travels to the aforementioned eighth-place Courage, hosts the last place Chicago Stars, travels to third-place Gotham FC - a team Racing beat in May - before closing at home against 12th-place Bay FC on Decision Day, Nov. 2.

If results go Racing's way, the standings could look very different come Nov. 3. Louisville is just five points back of third place.

If the results don't go Racing's way, the club could miss the postseason for a fifth consecutive year - every season in its history.

Back on May 24, Racing vaulted itself into the playoff conversation by defeating Angel City 3-2 at BMO Stadium in Los Angeles, the same side it hosts Saturday. That was Louisville's second straight win in the series, dating to last September, with Racing leading Angel City all-time, 3-2-2.

A strong crowd is expected to be on hand - or paw - for Pups at the Pitch Night, a fan favorite event on the Racing calendar. Fans can bring their dogs, receive a complimentary bandana, and enjoy activations such as photo ops and a visit from the Woof n' Waggin Dog Bakery Truck.

Ticket sales will benefit the Kentucky Humane Society. For more information, visit RacingLouFC.com/pups.

The game will air nationally on ION, with local radio coverage airing on Sports Talk 790 AM.

For the starting lineup and in-game updates, follow @RacingLouFC on Twitter and Racing Louisville FC on Facebook. You can also find us at @racinglouisvillefc on Instagram.

Story lines...

Sears scores, again: Racing Louisville forward Emma Sears found the back of the net to start a failed comeback bid Friday at Utah. It was her eighth goal of the season, adding to her club-record campaign. She's now tied for fourth place on the NWSL goalscoring chart.

Roster shuffle: Racing Louisville's roster continues to change. Within the last week, Racing recalled defender Allie George from a loan to Fort Lauderdale United, and mutually parted ways with both defender Ángela Barón and forward Elexa Bahr. Neither George nor Barón has appeared in an NWSL game this season. Bahr had spent the entire 2025 season on loan with América de Cali in Colombia.

Expectations vs. reality: Racing Louisville has produced more expected goals (xG) than its opponent in 13 games this season. Louisville is 3-6-4 in those games. Across the league, Racing ranks sixth in xG (31.6) and seventh in xG allowed (28.9). On the actual scoreboard, Louisville ranks eighth in scoring (27 goals) and 11th in goals allowed (34).

Fine margins: Each of Racing's three straight losses have each come by a one goal margin. This season, Racing has dropped points by conceding a goal in the 86th minute or later six times. Overall, Racing has dropped 13 points from winning positions this season and earned seven points from losing positions.

High press: Angel City and Racing Louisville rank second and third respectively in the NWSL in tackles in the attacking third of the field.

Bow wow: Racing is unbeaten on Pups at the Pitch Night, with a 2-0-1 record since the Lynn Family Stadium promotion began in 2022.

Life after Alyssa: Angel City made headlines on Sept. 5, transferring USWNT forward Alyssa Thompson to Chelsea FC in England in a reported $1.3 million deal. Since the move, Angel City is winless at 0-2-1. Thompson ranked second on the team in goals (six) and third in assists (two).

