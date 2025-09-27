Gotham FC Claims Important Home Victory Against Portland

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

NJ/NY Gotham FC on game night

(NJ/NY Gotham FC) NJ/NY Gotham FC on game night(NJ/NY Gotham FC)

Midge Purce scored her first NWSL goal in almost two years, Rose Lavelle logged a goal and an assist in the same game for the first time in her career and Ann-Katrin Berger notched her club-record ninth shutout as Gotham FC cruised past the Portland Thorns, 3-0, in a lively one-sided affair Friday night at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

To put the exclamation point on a celebratory evening that saw Gotham FC set the pace in the race for third place in the NWSL, Katie Stengel added an insurance goal in the second half - her first for the club since she rejoined the team and her first NWSL score since Nov. 5, 2023.

Gotham FC (9-6-7, 34 points) is now unbeaten in its last nine matches across all competitions and 6-1-4 in its last 11 NWSL games. That form has pushed the team from ninth place in early August to three points back of rival Washington for second.

"I'm a big believer that good work ends up paying off," said Gotham FC coach Juan Carlos Amorós. "Lately, the work we've been doing has been very consistent. We've had a lot of players out, injuries, certain difficult moments, traveling more than any team and playing more games than any team. ... The environment of the players is amazing. They're seeing the work paying off."

Friday's match started with one-way traffic and rarely changed from there. Purce's header in the 10th minute broke the seal, with the forward nodding in Mandy Freeman's cross after a smart front post run in between two defenders. It was Purce's 17th career goal for Gotham, moving her into third place in the club's record books.

As the first half drew to a close, Lavelle, Jaedyn Shaw and Josefine Hasbo combined for a three-pass slice and dice through the middle of Portland's shape, with Shaw rolling in Lavelle, who ripped a low shot underneath Thorns goalkeeper Mackenzie Arnold for her fifth goal contribution in the last five NWSL games.

For its final act, Gotham FC scored in grand fashion. In the 73rd minute, Stengel charged down the left flank, dribbling 30 yards before passing to Lavelle's feet. The midfielder back-heeled a pass to the sprinting Stengel, who scored from a narrow angle.

Gotham FC shifts its focus for the final time in 2025 to the Concacaf W Champions Cup, hosting the Washington Spirit in its last group stage match Wednesday at Subaru Park in Chester, Pa. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET, with coverage on Paramount+.

Key Match Points

Forward Midge Purce moved into third place on Gotham FC's all-time regular-season scoring list with her 17th goal. The strike also made her the club's top American scorer in regular-season play.

It was Purce's first regular-season goal since Oct. 15, 2023, and her second in all competitions this year.

Midfielder Rose Lavelle has scored her third goal in NWSL play this season. The three goals came in her last four matches in league play.

Lavelle also secured an assist tonight in Gotham's third goal, her fifth goal contribution in her last five league matches.

This is the first time in her NWSL career that Lavelle has had a goal and an assist in the same regular season game.

Forward Katie Stengel scored her first NWSL goal of the season and her first NWSL goal since returning to Gotham FC.

Defender Mandy Freeman recorded her first assist of the season and the fourth of her NWSL regular season career, setting up Purce for Gotham's opener.

Forward Jaedyn Shaw claimed her second assist of the NWSL season and her first for Gotham FC.

Goalkeeper Ann-Katrin Berger set a new club record with her ninth regular season clean sheet of the season.

Berger also became the 13th goalkeeper in NWSL history to reach 25 wins for one club.

With the shutout, Gotham recorded its 10th clean sheet of the regular season, setting a club single-season record.

Gotham FC improved to 7-1-3 when scoring the opening goal in NWSL play this season.

Gotham is unbeaten in its last four league matches when scoring first, dating to a 2-1 loss to Houston on Aug. 17.

This was the sixth time in regular season play Gotham has scored three or more goals in one match this season.

Gotham FC have scored 10 goals in the last 15 minutes of the first half, only the Kansas City Current (12) have scored more in the NWSL this season.

Gotham FC have scored 18 first-half goals in 22 games, only Kansas City (26) and Washington (21) have scored more in the NWSL this season.

Gotham FC vs. Portland Thorns FC

Friday, Sept. 26, 2025

8 p.m. ET kickoff

Sports Illustrated Stadium, Harrison, New Jersey

Attendance: 8,522

Weather: 73 degrees, cloudy

Gotham FC (2, 1 - 3)

Portland Thorns FC (0, 0 - 0)

Scoring Summary

Gotham FC

10' - Midge Purce (Mandy Freeman)

43' - Rose Lavelle (Jaedyn Shaw)

73' - Katie Stengel (Rose Lavelle)

Gotham FC (4-3-3): 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 3 - Bruninha (62' 4 - Lilly Reale), 27 - Jess Carter, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 22 - Mandy Freeman (79' 19 - Kayla Duran); 5 - Josefine Hasbo, 7 - Jaelin Howell, 16 - Rose Lavelle (79' 11 - Sarah Schupansky) (C); 23 - Midge Purce, 9 - Esther González (46' 28 - Katie Stengel), 2 - Jaedyn Shaw (79' 18 - Gabi Portilho)

Unused substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 17 - Mak Whitham, 21 - Sofia Cook, 34 - Khyah Harper

Head coach: Juan Carlos Amorós

Portland Thorns FC (5-2-3): 18 - Mackenzie Arnold (GK); 29 - Mallie McKenzie, 5 - Isabella Obaze (46' 66 - Reilyn Turner), 16 - Sam Hiatt, 24 - Jayden Perry, 2 - Reyna Reyes (84' 20 - Kaitlyn Torpey); 17 - Sam Coffey (C), 8 - Hina Sugita (62' 4 - Laila Harbert); 21 - Jessie Fleming (77' 19 - Pietra Tordin), 10 - Deyna Castellanos (84' 88 - Valerin Loboa), 13 - Olivia Moultrie

Unused substitutes: 1 - Bella Bixby (GK); 20 - Kaitlyn Torpey, 26 - Mimi Alidou, 34 - Daiane, 77 - Alex Spaanstra, 88 - Valerin Loboa

Head coach: Rob Gale

Stats Summary

GFC / POR

Expected Goals: 1.92 / 0.19

Shots: 15 / 4

Shots on Goal: 7 / 2

Saves: 2 / 4

Corners: 5 / 5

Fouls: 12 / 11

Offside: 2 / 1

Misconduct Summary:

Portland Thorns FC

90+1' - Olivia Moultrie (Yellow Card - Reckless Offense, Foul)

Officials

Referee: Alyssa Pennington

Assistant Referee 1: Kali Smith

Assistant Referee 2: Katarzyna Wasiak

4th Official: Stephanie MacFarland

VAR: Jaclyn Metz

AVAR: Zeno Cho

Key Quotes

HEAD COACH JUAN CARLOS AMORÓS

Thoughts on the match

Today I'm extremely happy and proud of the players and the staff because they've worked so hard all year against a lot of different difficulties we've been facing. They've stayed focused on the job, making sure they need to be better, working with us, the coaches, to solve certain situations, and helping in the adaptation of new teammates. Everyone has been pushing and pushing. I've been in these press conferences, sometimes saying they're doing a great job. Maybe the results weren't coming as much as we wanted. This last month, it's been a lot better. Even coming on the back of a big road trip and winning, they still wanted to do better. We came back Monday night, and the whole week we've been working together to try to solve certain things. How can we be better without the ball, with the ball. I think they put it into action tonight. I was very proud and happy, and they really deserve it.

GOALKEEPER ANN-KATRIN BERGER

On Midge's impact when scoring

It's a joy watching her. But it's also a credit to the team because we have to find her first and then create space for her to go 1v1. We've learned that over the past few months, and now she can shine even more. She deserves it. She's an incredible player, and after a long injury it always takes time to get back, especially in a fast league like the NWSL. Sorry, my English- that's my German coming out.

MIDFIELDER ROSE LAVELLE

On scoring again and playing in New York

It's been so fun being in New York, New Jersey. I have so many great players around me that it's been really fun- not just playing in the games, but in training. You think of the level that you get to compete against every single day, and I think that pushes us all to be at our best.

FORWARD KATIE STENGEL

On scoring her first league goal since returning to Gotham

I think I've been in the league a little longer than that, but if that's my first league goal, that's awesome. I forgot them. It was great.

MIDFIELDER JAEDYN SHAW

On Jaedyn's home debut...

I'm honestly just happy to be playing here as the home team. It's been a long time coming after being on the road so long. I was really looking forward to this game, and the crowd showed out. I had a really good time playing in front of everyone.

FORWARD MIDGE PURCE

On Midge's goal

Mandy [Freeman] was crossing it and heading it. On the assist, Jaedyn [Shaw] came in. Our team knows that when it's on my side, I prefer to get the ball wider. Jaedyn's so good in the pocket, she came in, and I found myself in the nine. I was happy Josefine [Hasbo] passed it to her instead of me- it ended up well.

