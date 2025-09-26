Washington Spirit Ready for Annual Hispanic Heritage Match at Audi Field

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Washington Spirit News Release







The Washington Spirit will return to Audi Field this weekend for the team's annual Hispanic Heritage match when it hosts the Houston Dash. After earning a point on the road last week in Los Angeles, the Spirit remains in second place on the NWSL table with five matches to go. With a win on Sunday, Washington can clinch a playoff berth for the second straight year.

Sunday's match will be the Spirit's annual celebration of DC's vibrant Hispanic community. With a significant portion of the city's population having roots in countries like El Salvador, the Dominican Republic, Mexico and more, the Spirit aims to honor the cultural impact of Hispanic people in the region this weekend.

The Spirit continues to offer a special ticket discount for Military, Government and First Responders. Fans from these groups can enjoy tickets starting at $24 by verifying their status, this offer is available here. Students can also get tickets starting at $21 here. Teachers are able to get discounted tickets starting at $24 here.

Several new ticketing offers that made their debut last month will continue to be offered for Sunday's match as well. The Me + 3 offer allows fans to purchase four tickets for the price of three by selecting "Me + 3" on Ticketmaster. Additionally, new fans can take advantage of the Spirit's "First Match on Us" offer, available here. Experience "Rowdy Audi" and everything a matchday at Audi Field has to offer for free! This is your invitation to a Washington Spirit game on us. More details on ticketing promotions can be found here. Regular single match tickets are still available here.

Before Gates Open

Ahead of the match, fans will be able to gather at Sandlot Bar outside the gates at the Spirit Tailgate while DJ MIM delivers the soundtrack of the afternoon.

Inside Audi Field

As fans enter the stadium, they will receive a special giveaway from the team: Hispanic Heritage Month posters to celebrate DC's large Hispanic population. On the Spirit Stage before the match, Latin band Sol y Rumba will perform for arriving fans on the concourse. Also on the concourse, Sol y Mariachi band will roam around the stadium serenading Spirit fans before the match kicks off.

Throughout Spiritville, fan-favorite activations will be back in full force. Fans of all ages can enjoy stations set up for face-painting, poster-making, hair-braiding and more. There will also be several photo activations, temporary tattoos available and various yard games set up around the east concourse. Additionally, younger Spirit fans will be able to utilize the soft play area.

Before Kickoff

On the pitch before the match kicks off, the National Anthem will be performed by JChris accompanied by the Metropolitan Police Department color guard.

Halftime

At the break, fans will be able to watch performances from Bolivian dance groups Caporales San Simon Virginia USA and Tinkus Tiataco USA.

Tickets Still Available

Seats for Sunday's Hispanic Heritage match are going fast. Spirit fans can buy available tickets here or contact the Spirit's Ticketing Department at (202) 536-5999.

Guest Services

Several services are offered at Washington Spirit games to ensure an accessible and inclusive fan experience. The Mamava Nursing Pod is located near Guest Services inside Gate A while fans with sensory sensitivities are welcome at the KultureCity Sensory Room and can pick up sensory bags by visiting Guest Services. For more information on accessibility and other services, visit the Matchday Guide.

Fans who need to bring medical supplies or diaper bags should contact Audi Field's Guest Experience team prior to matchday to ensure a smooth and quick ingress experience. For more information on Audi Field's bag policy, please click here.

Transportation

Fans are encouraged to use public transportation on matchday, disembarking at either the Navy Yard-Ballpark or Waterfront Metrorail Stations. The Navy Yard Station has more capacity and is located on the Green Line just one stop away from the Anacostia Metrorail Station where parking is also available. Fans can also use the ADA shuttle that runs from Navy Yard Metro to Audi Field starting pregame and running through postgame.







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.