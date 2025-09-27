San Diego Wave FC Falls, 2-1, to Orlando Pride at Snapdragon Stadium

Published on September 26, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Diego Wave FC News Release









San Diego Wave FC on game night

(San Diego Wave FC) San Diego Wave FC on game night(San Diego Wave FC)

San Diego, CA - San Diego Wave FC (8-7-7, 31 points) fell 2-1 to defending NWSL Champions Orlando Pride (9-8-5, 32 points) on Friday night at Snapdragon Stadium. Brazilian international Dudinha scored her first NWSL goal, but a second-half strike from Carson Pickett lifted Orlando to the win.

Orlando opened the scoring early in match when Oihane Hernández delivered a ball down the right flank to Ally Watt who crossed it into the box. The service found Jacqueline Ovalle, who took a touch inside and placed a low shot past goalkeeper Didi Haračić for the opening goal in the eighth minute.

San Diego answered quickly just two minutes later. Pressing high, Dudinha intercepted an errant ball from Orlando goalkeeper Anna Moorhouse and immediately chipped it over her head, scoring her first career NWSL goal and leveling the match at 1-1.

Orlando regained the lead in the 54th minute when Oihane, once again provided an assist, this time slipping a ball in behind the Wave defense for Carson Pickett, who finished cleanly to make it 2-1.

San Diego pushed forward relentlessly in search of another equalizer. In the 74th minute, the Wave created a flurry of chances inside the box after a back post cross found Hanna Lundkvist, who laid the ball off to Kimmi Ascanio. The 17-year-old had her shot saved, sparking a scramble that ended with Moorhouse parrying away another effort for a corner.

The Wave continued to threaten late. In the 81st minute, Dudinha created space from her defender before sending in a cross that found the head of Ascanio, but it was saved once again. Just six minutes later, Kyra Carusa rose for a powerful header in the box but was denied by Morrhouse to preserve the result.

Despite outshooting the Pride 16-9 and forcing six saves, San Diego was unable to break through as Orlando held on to secure the three points.

Next Match: The Wave will travel to Washington D.C. to face the Spirit at Audi Field on Sunday, Oct. 5. Kickoff is scheduled for 10:00 a.m. PT and the match will be broadcast live on ESPN.

Social: Twitter - @sandiegowavefc | Instagram - @sandiegowavefc | Facebook

Notes:

Brazilian forward Dudinha scored her first NWSL career goal for Wave FC.

16 different San Diego Wave players have scored this season, the most in the league. Scoring Summary:

ORL - Ovalle (1) (Watt, 2) 8'

SD - Dudinha (1) 10'

ORL - Pickett (2) (Hernández, 2) 54'

Misconduct Summary:

None

San Diego Wave FC: GK Haračić, D Armstrong, D Lundkvist, D Wesley © (Arias 90'), D McNabb, M Dali, M Ascanio (Morroni 85'), M Fazer, F Dudinha (McMahon 90+1'), F Robbe (Fusco HT), F Leon (Carusa 73')

Subs not used: GK Beall, D Harrison

Orlando Pride: GK Moorhouse, D Abello, D Chavoshi, D Sams, D Hernández (Dyke 83'), M McCutcheon, M Angelina (Villacorta 82'), M Ovalle, F Lemos (Yates 73'), F Doyle (Pickett HT), F Watt (Charley 73')

Subs not used: GK Crone, M Bertolucci, M Chanda, F Jackson

Stats Summary: SD / ORL

Shots: 16 / 9

Shots on Target: 6 / 2

Corners: 6 / 7

Fouls: 11 / 7

Offsides: 1 / 3

Saves: 0 / 5

Possession: 49% / 51% 

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 26, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.