2 Changes to Gotham Lineup Before Portland Matchup

September 26, 2025

NJ/NY Gotham FC News Release







Mandy Freeman and Josefine Hasbo both return to Gotham FC's lineup for tonight's critical showdown against the Portland Thorns at Sports Illustrated Stadium.

Kickoff is slated for 8 p.m. ET, with MSG carrying the regional broadcast and NWSL+ streaming the game.

The matchup could go a long way toward clearing up the NWSL postseason picture, with Gotham (8-6-7, 31 points) level on points with Portland (8-6-7, 31 points) and tied for third place. Gotham currently holds the tiebreaker, with a better goal differential by four.

Gotham coach Juan Carlos Amorós swapped in Freeman and Hasbo after Sunday's 1-1 draw at Bay, a frustrating result that saw Gotham concede late in the match at the end of a 12-day road trip on the West Coast.

Freeman, the club's all-time appearances leader, will make her 10th start of the campaign. The longest-tenured player on the team, Freeman will also wear the captain's arm band in her return to the starting XI. She'll be joined by Bruninha, Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett along the back line, which has helped Gotham produce the second-best defense in the league at just 0.86 goals conceded per game.

Hasbo rejoins a loaded midfield, playing alongside Jaelin Howell and Rose Lavelle. Both have been on a tear of late, with Howell making four contributions (three goals, one assist) over the past nine games and Lavelle posting three goal contributions (two goals, one assist) in the last four games. This marks the third start and five appearance for Hasbo, a Danish international who signed with Gotham over the summer.

With Brazilian forward Geyse out because of a knee ailment, Jaedyn Shaw moves into an attacking role. The newly signed 20-year-old will make her third NWSL appearance and second start since joining the team earlier this month. She'll partner with NWSL Golden Boot co-leader Esther González, who has 13 goals this season, including one against Portland in April, and fellow winger Midge Purce.

The substitutes bench features goalkeeper Shelby Hogan; defenders Kayla Duran and Lilly Reale; midfielders Sofia Cook and Sarah Schupansky; and forwards Khyah Harper, Gabi Portilho, Katie Stengel and Mak Whitham.

Defender Tierna Davidson, midfielder Taryn Torres and forwards Geyse and Ella Stevens were previously listed as out through injury on the NWSL player availability report.

Gotham FC lineup vs. Portland Thorns

30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK)

3 - Bruninha

6 - Emily Sonnett

27 - Jess Carter

22 - Mandy Freeman ©

5 - Josefine Hasbo

7 - Jaelin Howell

16 - Rose Lavelle

23 - Midge Purce

9 - Esther González

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK); 4 - Lilly Reale, 11 - Sarah Schupansky, 18 - Gabi Portilho, 19 - Kayla Duran, 21 - Sofia Cook, 22 - Mandy Freeman, 28 - Katie Stengel, 34 - Khyah Harper







