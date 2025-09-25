Gotham FC Launches College Media Corps Initiative

Published on September 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

JERSEY CITY, N.J. - Gotham FC this month launched its college media corps, an initiative to provide area college journalists a professional working environment to develop their craft covering world-class sports.

The first-of-its-kind program in the National Women's Soccer League opens the door for student journalists to get firsthand experience working in pro sports. They will obtain press credentials to Gotham FC home matches, attend club press conferences and media availabilities, interview players at semi-annual mini-media days for college media outlets and participate in networking and panel events with professionals in the sports and media industries.

With the 2025 NWSL season nearing its completion - the regular season ends Nov. 2 with three rounds of playoffs to follow - the fall iteration of the college media corps will focus primarily on beat coverage and games. Networking opportunities will begin in the spring semester when the NWSL kicks off its 2026 campaign.

Gotham's Sept. 7 match, a 3-1 win over Angel City at Sports Illustrated Stadium, included a dozen student journalists from six different universities credentialed for their first game. Columbia, Fordham, Hofstra, Montclair State, Rutgers and Seton Hall were all represented in the press box.

On Wednesday, members of the College Media Corps participated in a "mini-media day" at Sports Illustrated Stadium, interviewing a handful of rookies on Gotham's roster, including U.S. Women's National Team defender Lilly Reale and Danish international Josefine Hasbo. The session included 30-minute interview groupings with three players at a time, with an additional virtual interview opportunity for student journalists who couldn't attend in person.

The opportunity introduces a young audience and new media contingent to Gotham FC, the preeminent professional women's soccer club representing the New Jersey/New York region. The team's roster features four World Cup winners, four Olympic gold medalists, two South American champions, a two-time European champion and a winner of the UEFA Champions League.

Over the past two seasons, Gotham FC has been one of the winningest clubs in the NWSL, claiming the 2023 NWSL championship and the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup - the first continental trophy in North and Central American and Caribbean women's soccer - earlier this year. The club qualified for the first FIFA W Champions Cup, set for January 2026, and the first FIFA Women's Club World Cup in 2028.

The initiative was borne out of a passion for student media shared by the Gotham FC communications staff, which features alumni from the University of Pittsburgh, Hofstra University and Montclair State University. All three communications staff members got their starts in student media and share the larger mission of elevating all aspects of professional women's sports, with the goal of getting more people involved both on and off the field.







