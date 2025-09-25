Portland Thorns Forward Julie Dufour Placed on SEI List

Published on September 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Portland Thorns forward Julie Dufour

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that forward Julie Dufour has officially been placed on the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list. Dufour sustained an ACL injury to her left knee during the match against San Diego Wave FC at Providence Park on September 20.

The club will now focus on providing world-class care, recovery, and rehabilitation support for Julie in the months to come.

