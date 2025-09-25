Portland Thorns Forward Julie Dufour Placed on SEI List
Published on September 25, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Portland Thorns FC News Release
PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that forward Julie Dufour has officially been placed on the Season-Ending Injury (SEI) list. Dufour sustained an ACL injury to her left knee during the match against San Diego Wave FC at Providence Park on September 20.
The club will now focus on providing world-class care, recovery, and rehabilitation support for Julie in the months to come.
Check out the Portland Thorns FC Statistics
Images from this story
|
Portland Thorns forward Julie Dufour
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 25, 2025
- The Assist: Orlando Pride at San Diego Wave FC - Sep. 26, 2025 - Orlando Pride
- Portland Thorns Forward Julie Dufour Placed on SEI List - Portland Thorns FC
- Kansas City Current, Chicago Stars FC Set to Meet Friday Night at CPKC Stadium - Kansas City Current
- Gotham FC Launches College Media Corps Initiative - NJ/NY Gotham FC
- Gotham FC Returns Home for Friday Clash with Portland - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Portland Thorns FC Stories
- Portland Thorns Forward Julie Dufour Placed on SEI List
- Portland Thorns Defender Reyna Reyes Signs Contract Extension Through 2030
- Portland Thorns Grab Late 1-1 Draw Against San Diego Wave FC
- Portland Thorns to Retire Iconic #12 Jersey for Club Legend Christine Sinclair
- Portland Thorns Grab Road Point in 1-1 Draw at Chicago Stars FC