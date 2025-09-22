Gotham FC's Esther González and Ann-Katrin Berger Recognized at 2025 Ballon D'Or Ceremony

Published on September 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Gotham FC stars and 2025 UEFA Women's Euro standouts Esther González and Ann-Katrin Berger on Monday added another highlight to their decorated careers, earning recognition in the final voting for the Ballon d'Or and Yashin Trophy, the sport's most prestigious individual awards given by France Football magazine.

González finished 22nd in the 2025 Ballon d'Or Féminin voting, further cementing her place among the game's elite strikers. The Spanish forward has been on a tear this year and is currently tied for the NWSL Golden Boot lead with 13 goals. In international club competition, González delivered a dramatic game-winner to clinch the inaugural Concacaf W Champions Cup, Gotham's first continental title. Her performances have not only powered Gotham to trophies - they also punched the club's ticket to the 2026 FIFA Women's Champions Cup and the 2028 FIFA Women's Club World Cup.

On the international stage, González's 2025 UEFA Women's Euro Golden Boot performance helped carry Spain to the final. She scored four goals for the Spanish.

Berger was recognized as the runner-up for the 2025 Women's Yashin Trophy, honoring the world's top goalkeeper, and the German international continues to shine in net for Gotham. She helped Germany reach the Euro semifinals and made the save of the tournament, a stretching redirection of a deflected shot that became the most memorable image at the tournament.

The 2024 NWSL Goalkeeper of the Year hasn't slowed down - surpassing Kailen Sheridan for most regular-season wins in Gotham history, only needing 45 fewer matches to do it. Berger's command of the box was on full display again Sept. 12 in San Diego, where she tied the club single-season shutout record with her eighth, matching Brittany Cameron (2013) and her own 2024 mark.

Fans can see González and Berger back in action Friday, Sept. 26, at 8 p.m. ET, when Gotham hosts the Portland Thorns at Sports Illustrated Stadium.







