Player Spotlight: Mina Tanaka and Janni Thomsen Power Royals Past Racing Louisville

Published on September 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Utah Royals FC lit up America First Field in front of 8,426 fans on Friday night, defeating Racing Louisville in a thrilling 3-2 battle. The victory extended the club's record unbeaten streak to six, fueled by two standout performances from Mina Tanaka and Janni Thomsen, each leaving their mark in the opening half to set the tone for the night.

Mina Tanaka: Goal and Assist in Heritage Month Celebration

Mina Tanaka showcased her flair and versatility, scoring in the 13th minute with a moment of brilliance. After a poor clearance by Louisville's back line, the Japanese international controlled the ball on her thigh, pulled off a sombrero over her marker, and finished with her weaker left foot past the goalkeeper - a stunning strike during the club's Hispanic and Latino Heritage Month celebration.

Tanaka wasn't done. In the 38th minute, she turned provider, delivering a clever ball across the top of the box that found Thomsen. The assist not only doubled the Royals' lead but also cemented Tanaka as just the third player in franchise history to record a goal and an assist in the same match, joining Claudia Zornoza (2024) and Christen Press (2018).

Her performance marked her first assist of the 2025 season, underscoring her growing influence as a key attacking force for the Royals.

Janni Thomsen: Thunderbolt From Distance

Midfielder Janni Thomsen doubled the advantage in the 38th minute, blasting a rocket from just outside the box into the left side of the net. The strike not only gave the Royals a commanding 2-0 lead but also highlighted Thomsen's ability to strike cleanly from distance when given space.

Thomsen's strike marked the first NWSL goal of her career, while also making her the 10th different player to score for Utah in 2025 - a testament to the squad's growing attacking depth. She came close to doubling her tally in the 66th minute with another long-range rocket, but the effort drifted just wide of the far post.

With her confidence on the rise, Thomsen continues to establish herself as a dynamic presence at right back - balancing her defensive responsibilities with the ability to push forward and unleash dangerous strikes from distance.

Looking Ahead

Friday's result extended Utah's impressive home form when scoring first (2-0-1) and improved their record to 3-1-3 when netting the opener. With Tanaka and Thomsen shining alongside a standout performance from Cloé Lacasse - who netted her first goal of the season and earned Woman of the Match honors - the Royals appear to be finding their attacking rhythm at a crucial point in the campaign.

Utah Royals FC now turn their attention to a road clash against Bay FC on Saturday, September 27, at PayPal Park. Kickoff is scheduled for 8:00 p.m. MT, with the match streaming live on ION.







