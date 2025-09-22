Portland Thorns Defender Reyna Reyes Signs Contract Extension Through 2030

Portland Thorns defender Reyna Reyes

PORTLAND, Ore. - The Portland Thorns announced today that defender Reyna Reyes has signed a contract extension through the 2030 season.

"Reyna's growth as a player and as a person has been incredible to witness and we are pleased to extend her future with the Thorns through 2030," President and General Manager of Soccer Operations Jeff Agoos said. "She has established herself as one of the best in her position across the league, constantly showcasing her dominant defensive prowess along with an ability to contribute on the opposite side of the pitch. Reyna's unwavering commitment to our Club is inspiring, and she helps drive the culture we are building here in Portland. This extension is not only a milestone moment for us, but a reflection of our belief in Reyna who understands what it means to be a Thorn."

Since joining from the University of Alabama as the #5 overall pick in 2023, Reyes has shown continuous growth and impact since her rookie year. Throughout her first three seasons, Reyes has registered 55 starts in 79 appearances for Portland across all competitions and is consistently one of the top defensive performers in the NWSL, ranking high in several defensive actions amongst defenders since her arrival to the league.

"This extension speaks volumes for my belief in this Club's future and the Club's belief in me," Reyes said. "Staying in Portland and performing in front of our devoted fans excites me, as does watching our team develop. I look forward to bringing home a future NWSL Championship and NWLS Shield!"

The extension also marks another positive step forward for the Thorns as the team continue to strengthen its competitive foundation in a new era under Raj Sports. Boasting the largest and most passionate fan base in the NWSL with a strong history of dominance - Portland is the winningest team in the league with three NWSL Championships (2013, 2017, 2022) as well as two NWSL Shields (2016, 2021), and an NWSL Challenge Cup (2021) - the Thorns view Reyes as a fundamental piece for long-term future success.

Internationally, Reyes has become a frequent call-up for the Mexican Women's National Team with 20 caps that include a run to the semifinals at the 2024 Concacaf W Gold Cup.

