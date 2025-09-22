Racing Louisville, Defender Ángela Barón Mutually Part Ways
Published on September 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Racing Louisville FC News Release
Racing Louisville FC has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of Colombian international defender Ángela Barón, allowing her to pursue opportunities elsewhere.
Barón joined Racing in August 2024, signing a contract through the 2026 season. The 22-year-old made one appearance for the club, playing 12 minutes off the bench against the San Diego Wave in the final game of the 2024 season.
"We thank Ángela for her contributions to Racing Louisville and wish her nothing but the best as she takes the next step in her career," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said.
Barón featured in Colombia's squads at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics. Colombia reached the quarterfinals in both tournaments. She has earned two senior caps with Colombia.
Prior to joining Racing Louisville, Barón was a member of Atlético Nacional in Colombia. Born in Keller, Texas, Barón played one collegiate season for the Arizona Wildcats, where she started all 12 of the matches for which she was available, tallying one assist.
Images from this story
|
Racing Louisville FC defender Ángela Barón
(NWSL)
National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 22, 2025
- Portland Thorns Defender Reyna Reyes Signs Contract Extension Through 2030 - Portland Thorns FC
- Racing Louisville, Defender Ángela Barón Mutually Part Ways - Racing Louisville FC
- Player Spotlight: Mina Tanaka and Janni Thomsen Power Royals Past Racing Louisville - Utah Royals FC
- Bay FC Earns Second Straight Result in Draw vs. Gotham FC - Bay FC
- Gotham FC Wraps up West Coast Swing with Draw at Bay - NJ/NY Gotham FC
The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.
Other Recent Racing Louisville FC Stories
- Racing Louisville, Defender Ángela Barón Mutually Part Ways
- Racing Drops from Playoff Places After Third-Straight Loss
- Racing Recalls Defender George from Fort Lauderdale Loan
- What to Watch for as Racing Visits Surging Utah Royals
- Forward Elexa Bahr Leaves Racing Louisville After Loan Spell in Colombia