Racing Louisville, Defender Ángela Barón Mutually Part Ways

Published on September 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC defender Ángela Barón

(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL) Racing Louisville FC defender Ángela Barón(Racing Louisville FC, Credit: NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of Colombian international defender Ángela Barón, allowing her to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Barón joined Racing in August 2024, signing a contract through the 2026 season. The 22-year-old made one appearance for the club, playing 12 minutes off the bench against the San Diego Wave in the final game of the 2024 season.

"We thank Ángela for her contributions to Racing Louisville and wish her nothing but the best as she takes the next step in her career," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said.

Barón featured in Colombia's squads at the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup and the 2024 Summer Olympics. Colombia reached the quarterfinals in both tournaments. She has earned two senior caps with Colombia.

Prior to joining Racing Louisville, Barón was a member of Atlético Nacional in Colombia. Born in Keller, Texas, Barón played one collegiate season for the Arizona Wildcats, where she started all 12 of the matches for which she was available, tallying one assist.

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 22, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.