Bay FC Earns Second Straight Result in Draw vs. Gotham FC

Published on September 22, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

San Jose, Calif. - Bay FC earned its second straight unbeaten result Sunday night at PayPal Park, coming from behind to secure a draw vs. Gotham FC. After the visitors took a 1-0 advantage into halftime, Bay FC knotted things up in the 68th minute when forward Racheal Kundananji found the net from distance with her second goal in as many games.

"An excellent game from us today, a little unfortunate that we didn't get a goal there at the end," said head coach Albertin Montoya. "But I thought it was an exciting game on both halves. Just [am] proud of the team, they came out with so much desire and fight."

Each side did well to disrupt the other at the start of the contest, leading to a stalemate through the first half hour. Gotham FC had the first chance early on, as midfielder Rose Lavelle jumped on a heavy touch by Bay FC's backline inside the box, but a strong tackle by Bay defender Sydney Collins neutralized the threat for the home team.

Gotham FC found the game's first goal in the 36th minute, playing through the middle in transition. Hold up play by forward Esther González allowed Lavelle to find space in the penalty area and beat Bay FC goalkeeper Jordan Silkowitz at the far post after receiving a pass from the Spaniard.

Heroics from Silkowitz coming out of the intermission denied an early attempt from the visitors. An all-out diving effort sent away a high-paced strike from substitute forward Gabi Portillo, her first stop of three on the night.

Bay FC leveled the match in the 69th minute when Kundananji, just in off the bench as a second-half substitute, curled one inside the right post. After taking a layoff from defender Alyssa Malonson at the top of the box, the Zambian took a touch inside and let one go from distance, putting it into the back of the net for her second goal in as many games and third in five games dating to Aug. 23.

Defender Brooklyn Courtnall celebrated a career milestone in the match. Her inclusion in the starting XI marked the first starting nod of her young career. The University of Southern California product made her club debut in last week's match at the Orlando Pride and made four appearances off the bench for the North Carolina Courage this season prior to joining Bay FC on loan last month.

Bay FC plays its second straight home match next weekend when the Utah Royals visit the Bay Area Sept. 27. With just two regular season home matches remaining, fans are encouraged to secure their tickets today at BayFC.com/tickets. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. PT and the match will be broadcast on ION as the nightcap of the network's NWSL doubleheader.

Bay FC v Gotham FC

September 21, 2025

PayPal Park, San Jose, Calif.

Kickoff: 5:38 p.m.

Weather: 77 degrees, clear

Attendance: 11,193

Discipline

GFC - Schupansky (caution) 90+3'

Scoring Summary

GFC - Lavelle (Gonzalez) 36'

BAY - Kundananji (Malonson) 68'

Goals 1 2 F

Bay FC 0 1 1

Gotham FC 1 0 1

Starting Lineups:

Bay FC: Silkowitz, Malonson, Courtnall, Collins, Dydasco, Pickett, Bailey (Conti 77'), Huff, Boade (C) (Kundananji 63'), Hill (Moreau 89'), Lema (Paulson 89')

Unused Substitutes: Allen, Hubly, Shepherd, Bebar

Gotham FC: Berger, Shaw (Schupansky 64'), Bruninha, Reale (Freeman 78'), Sonnett, Howell, Gonzalez, Geyse (Portillo 45'), Lavelle (C) (Stengel 78'), Purce, Carter

Unused Substitutes: Hogan, Hasbo, Duran, Cook, Harper







