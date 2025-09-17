Forward Elexa Bahr Leaves Racing Louisville After Loan Spell in Colombia

Published on September 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Racing Louisville FC News Release









Racing Louisville FC forward Elexa Bahr

Racing Louisville FC has mutually agreed to terminate the contract of Colombian international forward Elexa Bahr, allowing her to pursue opportunities elsewhere.

Bahr has spent the entire 2025 season on loan with América de Cali in Colombia. Racing and América terminated the loan agreement earlier this week.

The 27-year-old appeared in 16 games with 14 starts for Louisville in 2024, recording one goal and an assist.

"We thank Elexa for her contributions to Racing Louisville and wish her nothing but the best as her career moves forward," Racing general manager Caitlyn Flores Milby said.

Bahr joined Racing from América de Cali ahead of the 2024 season, before returning to the club on loan this year. Her professional career has taken her to Deportivo Cali of Colombia and Racing Féminas in the Spanish second division. She played collegiately for the South Carolina Gamecocks.

She has earned 21 caps with the Colombia national team.

