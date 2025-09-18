Record Crowd Expected for Orlando Pride on Friday Night

Published on September 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

With its 2025 season in the final months, the Orlando Pride will look to push for a second consecutive playoff appearance with just six games left to play, including three of them at home.

This Friday, the Pride will face the North Carolina Courage at Inter&Co Stadium. Over 17,000 tickets have already been distributed for the match, and the crowd is expected to surpass the club's previous attendance record at the venue of 19,237, set at the Pride's regular season home opener earlier this year.

The Pride's overall home attendance record still stands at 23,403, established in 2016 at Camping World Stadium during the team's inaugural match. That figure also remains the highest attendance for a single home match in club history.

And the Pride will be turning back the clock to the 1990's for 90's Night, presented by Teruya Law. Get your tickets HERE, wear your best 90's outfits and enjoy some throwback vibes as the Pride take the pitch!







