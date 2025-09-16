Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chorrillo FC on Paramount+

Published on September 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

The Need to Know:

Date & Time: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama

Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, Group Stage

Where to Watch/Listen:

Broadcast: Paramount+

The Story:

The Pride will play its first out-of-country Concacaf W Champions Cup match on Tuesday as takes on Chorrillo FC of Panama's Liga de Fútbol Femenino for its second Group Stage match.

Tuesday evening's W Champions Cup showdown will be the first-ever meeting between the Pride and Chorrillo FC.

The Pride qualified for the Concacaf W Champions Cup after finishing first in the 2024 NWSL standings as the top three teams in the league received an automatic qualification for the tournament.

Current Form

Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Bay FC 1 (9/13/25, Inter&Co Stadium)

Goal-Scorers: Racheal Kundananji, Ally Watt

Chorrillo FC's Last Matchup: Chorrillo FC 0, Santa Fe 0 (9/12/25, Estadio los Andes II)

Against the Opposition:

Series Record: 0-0-0 (Home: 0-0-0, Away: 0-0-0)

Last Matchup: None

Next Up: Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage

Date & Time: Friday, Sep. 19, 8 p.m. ET

Venue: Inter&Co Stadium

Broadcast: Prime Video

Competition: NWSL Regular Season







