Tune In: Orlando Pride at Chorrillo FC on Paramount+
Published on September 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Orlando Pride News Release
The Need to Know:
Date & Time: Tuesday, Sept. 16, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Estadio Rommel Fernández, Panama City, Panama
Competition: 2025-26 Concacaf W Champions Cup, Group Stage
Where to Watch/Listen:
Broadcast: Paramount+
The Story:
The Pride will play its first out-of-country Concacaf W Champions Cup match on Tuesday as takes on Chorrillo FC of Panama's Liga de Fútbol Femenino for its second Group Stage match.
Tuesday evening's W Champions Cup showdown will be the first-ever meeting between the Pride and Chorrillo FC.
The Pride qualified for the Concacaf W Champions Cup after finishing first in the 2024 NWSL standings as the top three teams in the league received an automatic qualification for the tournament.
Current Form
Pride's Last Matchup: Orlando Pride 1, Bay FC 1 (9/13/25, Inter&Co Stadium)
Goal-Scorers: Racheal Kundananji, Ally Watt
Chorrillo FC's Last Matchup: Chorrillo FC 0, Santa Fe 0 (9/12/25, Estadio los Andes II)
Against the Opposition:
Series Record: 0-0-0 (Home: 0-0-0, Away: 0-0-0)
Last Matchup: None
Next Up: Orlando Pride vs North Carolina Courage
Date & Time: Friday, Sep. 19, 8 p.m. ET
Venue: Inter&Co Stadium
Broadcast: Prime Video
Competition: NWSL Regular Season
