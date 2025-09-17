Campbell, Shaw Set for First Club Starts

Published on September 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Rookie goalkeeper Ryan Campbell and the newly signed midfielder Jaedyn Shaw are set to make their first starts in any competition for Gotham FC tonight against the hosting Vancouver Rise FC Academy in Concacaf W Champions Cup action out west.

Campbell, 23, steps in between the pipes after previously making her club debut in her team's 3-0 win at Utah in a June NWSL match. The UCLA graduate replaces Shelby Hogan in the lineup after Hogan started the opening two matches of the W Champions Cup group stage.

Along with Shaw, who scored in her Gotham debut Friday at San Diego, Campbell's addition marks one of six changes to coach Juan Carlos Amorós's side since its last W Champions Cup match. Gotham FC (2-0-0, 6 points) topped El Salvador's Alianza FC last time out and can move to the brink of semifinal qualification with a win tonight in Canada.

The match will be streamed live on Paramount+ with the Spanish language broadcast on ESPN+ and ESPN Deportes.

Campbell's defensive front will look familiar to Gotham fans, albeit with one converted forward slotting in at right back. Khyah Harper, normally an attacker, is set to line up at right back, pairing with captain Mandy Freeman, Kayla Duran and Lilly Reale in a back four. Duran and Harper both scored in previous W Champions Cup group stage wins.

In the midfield, the 20-year-old Shaw returns to the W Champions Cup after playing in the tournament last season with the San Diego Wave. She'll partner with Josefine Hasbo and Sofia Cook, a duo that started together in the tournament-opening win over Mexico's CF Monterrey.

Up front, Katie Stengel leads the line with Gabi Portilho and Sarah Schupansky taking up positions on the flanks. Schupansky, who recently signed a contract extension with Gotham through the 2027 campaign, is tied for the NWSL lead with five assists.

The bench for Gotham is loaded, with Hogan and regular starter Ann-Katrin Berger available as goalkeepers. Defenders Bruninha, Jess Carter and Emily Sonnett; midfielders Jaelin Howell and Rose Lavelle; and forwards Geyse, Esther González, Midge Purce and Mak Whitham round out the substitute options for Amorós.

Gotham FC lineup at Vancouver Rise FC Academy

12 - Ryan Campbell (GK)

34 - Khyah Harper

22 - Mandy Freeman (C)

19 - Kayla Duran

4 - Lilly Reale

2 - Jaedyn Shaw

5 - Josefine Hasbo

21 - Sofia Cook

18 - Gabi Portilho

28 - Katie Stengel

11 - Sarah Schupansky

Substitutes: 1 - Shelby Hogan (GK), 30 - Ann-Katrin Berger (GK); 3 - Bruninha, 6 - Emily Sonnett, 7 - Jaelin Howell, 9 - Esther González, 10 - Geyse, 16 - Rose Lavelle, 17 - Mak Whitham, 23 - Midge Purce, 27 - Jess Carter







