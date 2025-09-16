Riehl and Monaghan Lead Royals to Dominant 2-0 Victory

The Utah Royals extended its unbeaten streak to five, the longest in club history since returning to the NWSL in 2024 in Sunday's home match against the Houston Dash, earning a 2-0 victory. The win marked the squad's third of the season and a dominant one at that. While goalkeeper Mandy McGlynn has proven to be a force in the back, the Royals' defense largely kept the ball out of her hands and away from the defensive third for most of the match, keeping Houston from getting a single shot on target, the first time for the visitors since 2023.

URFC appears to have found its form late in the season after regaining key starters like Kaleigh Riehl and Cloé Lacasse, who connected off a corner in the 4th minute for the opening goal. The score marked the Royals' first header goal of the season and Lacasse's first assist since joining the NWSL. In addition to their standout performances, forward Paige Monaghan continued her scoring streak, drilling a shot from range to give the home side a 2-0 lead just before halftime. With their impact on Sunday, Riehl and Monaghan undoubtedly earned the honor of this week's spotlight.

Riehl Deal: Defender Heads Home Ball in First Four Minutes

After returning from injury in the second half of the NWSL season, Riehl has made an immediate and undeniable impact on the Utah Royals' back line. In her 2025 season debut on July 13th against Gotham FC, Riehl was a main factor in the clean sheet 0-0 draw. Her presence has brought much-needed stability and leadership to a defense that had struggled earlier in the season.

Since her return, the Royals back-line have looked organized and resilient, and with Riehl's composure, the team has managed to remain unbeaten for several weeks and secure a third win of the season. Riehl's ability to read the game, break up attacks, and distribute calmly out of the back has allowed the Royals to weather pressure and grind out results in tight matches. Her presence has helped the Royals become harder to break down, in turn leading to unbeaten runs and contributing directly to points in tough matches, most on the road. These kinds of performances provide stability, confidence, and allow the rest of the team to take more risks and add creativity, knowing the defensive anchor that is Kaleigh Riehl.

The 5th year veteran's influence hasn't been limited to just the defensive third. She made a statement early in Sunday's match, scoring in the 4th minute. Her first goal as a Royal and just the second of her NWSL career. The goal came off a perfectly placed cross from Cloé Lacasse, which Riehl met at the far post and headed into the top left corner. It was her first goal since 2022, and a special moment in her comeback, showcasing not only her defensive strength but her ability to contribute in the attacking third. The early goal helped set the tone and inject confidence into the Royals, and her continued performance throughout the match played a pivotal role in the Royals' securing 3 points at home and a third win of the 2025 season.

Monaghan Makes It Three Straight

Monaghan has stepped up in a big way for the Utah Royals, not just as the team captain, but as the driving force behind their recent surge in form and maybe just as importantly, as the fearless leader of the team's unofficial but beloved "Pink Scrunchy Club." Wearing both the captain's armband and her signature pink hair accessory, Monaghan has been leading by example on and off the field. She found the back of the net in the 45th minute, marking her third goal in three straight games. The streak began with a goal in the 2-1 upset victory over Portland, followed by another clutch finish in last weekend's 1-1 draw at North Carolina. This marks the first time in her NWSL career that she's scored in three consecutive matches, a major milestone that reflects her growing confidence and influence in the attack. With her third goal in as many matches, Monaghan joins current and past Royals, Brecken Mozingo, Amy Rodriguez and Christen Press as the only Royals players to score in three straight matches.

While her goals are essential in securing points, it's Monaghan's energy, leadership, and playful spirit that are helping define the Royals' identity. Whether she's rallying the team on the field or repping the Pink Scrunchy Club, she's brought a balance of grit and joy to a squad that's finding its rhythm late in the season. Her presence sets the tone focused, determined, but never short on personality. As Utah pushes to build momentum in the final stretch, their captain is not only delivering in the big moments, she's making sure the team is having fun doing it.

