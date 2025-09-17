How URFC Celebrates Hispanic and Latinos Heritage Month
Published on September 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)
Utah Royals FC News Release
The Utah Royals family and the entire Real Salt Lake organization are proud to join the nationwide celebration of Hispanic and Latinos Heritage Month, taking place from September 15 through October 15.
As part of this month-long recognition, the club will host their annual Hispanic and Latinos Heritage Matches at America First Field:
Real Salt Lake - Friday, September 27 vs. Austin FC
Utah Royals FC - Friday, September 19 vs. Racing Louisville FC
Month-Long Celebration
Over the next 30 days, the Club will release special content highlighting the vibrant cultures, stories, and contributions of the Hispanic and Latinos community, including:
Video mini documentaries
Specialized graphics and matchday art
Exclusive Spanish-language content across our channels
And more surprises leading up to matchday
On matchday, fans can expect:
Players walking out with flags representing their heritage
Social media coverage featuring Spanish content
A Hispanic and Latinos Heritage Month-inspired matchday poster
A live mariachi band performance at each match
Additional in-stadium activations and celebrations
Full details will be announced closer to each match.
About Hispanic and Latin Heritage Month
Hispanic and Latinos Heritage Month honors the contributions, culture, and influence of the Hispanic and Latinos community in shaping the United States and the sport we love. Unlike other heritage months, it begins in mid-September-marking the anniversaries of independence for several nations:
September 15 - Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua
September 16 - Mexico
September 18 - Chile
First established in 1968 as Hispanic and Latinos Heritage Week by President Lyndon B. Johnson, the celebration was expanded to a month by President Ronald Reagan in 1988. Today, over 68 million people in the United States-more than 20% of the population-identify as Hispanic or Latino, making this the fastest-growing community in the nation. In Utah, more than 490,000 Hispanic and Latinx residents make up over 15% of the state's population, with deep cultural ties to the region's history.
Our Club's Connection
Within the Real Salt Lake and Utah Royals organization, eleven Hispanic and Latinos nationalities are represented among our players, coaches, and staff. Hispanic and Latinos Heritage Month is our opportunity to honor their impact on our club and the broader community. Join us in celebrating Hispanic and Latinos Heritage Month-at the stadium, online, and in the community-as we recognize the people, traditions, and stories that help define who we are.
