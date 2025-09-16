Denver Summit Launches Club 5280 Waitlist Membership

Published on September 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Denver Summit FC News Release







DENVER, Colo. - Denver Summit FC announced Club 5280, the club's official membership program designed to deepen fan connection and ensure supporters continue to receive exclusive benefits ahead of Summit FC's inaugural 2026 NWSL season.

Denver Summit FC deposit holders, fans, and supporters can learn more about Club 5280 and join today by visiting https://www.denversummitfc.com/products/club-5280-membership

For additional details on membership benefits and policies, please visit the Club 5280 FAQ at https://www.denversummitfc.com/pages/faq

Club 5280 serves as Denver Summit FC's official membership program and waitlist for season tickets, offering members early access to single-game tickets, exclusive invites to club events, merchandise discounts, and a special "Founding Member" scarf. The program is available for $52.80 annually and was created to give fans a clear path to be part of the club's founding era.

Club 5280 members will receive early access to single-game tickets for key 2026 matchups, including the highly anticipated home opener. More details on the club's opening match will be announced at a later date.

Club 5280 Benefits include:

Early access to single-game tickets

Exclusive "Founding Members" scarf

Pre-sale access to merchandise

10% merchandise discount

Special perks at member events

Placement on season ticket waitlist

To celebrate the launch of Club 5280, Denver Summit FC will host an exclusive Club 5280 Kickoff event on Saturday, October 4 from 12 to 5 p.m. MT.

The event is free for all Club 5280 members and will feature a live Q&A with Denver Summit FC Head Coach Nick Cushing, complimentary food and beverages, free games, and interactive activations that preview the gameday experience at the club's new temporary stadium in Centennial, Colo. Additional highlights include a Summit FC merchandise pop-up, community partner booths, and an opportunity for fans to visualize seat locations ahead of the upcoming ticket conversion process. Club 5280 members should check their email inboxes for a link to RSVP.

The launch of Club 5280 follows the club's announcement of 15,000 season ticket deposits and the Denver Summit FC brand unveil in July, which introduced the team's name, crest, and visual identity to thousands of fans across Denver and across the world. It also underscores Denver Summit FC's commitment to building a year-round relationship with its passionate supporter base.

Fans who wish to join the waitlist for Denver Summit FC can do so by joining Club 5280 https://www.denversummitfc.com/products/tickets. Follow Denver Summit FC on Facebook, Instagram @denversummit_fc, X @denversummitfc, and TikTok @denversummitfc.







