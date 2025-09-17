Reign FC Seals 1-0 Victory against Racing Louisville FC at Lumen Field on Tuesday Night

Published on September 16, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Seattle Reign FC News Release









Seattle Reign FC midfielder Jess Fishlock reacts after her goal

(Seattle Reign FC) Seattle Reign FC midfielder Jess Fishlock reacts after her goal(Seattle Reign FC)

SEATTLE, WASH. - Seattle Reign FC (8-6-6, 30 points) earned a 1-0 win over Racing Louisville FC (7-8-5, 26 points) at Lumen Field on Tuesday night.

Racing generated 10 first-half shots, but goalkeeper Claudia Dickey produced three saves to keep the match scoreless at halftime. She added another stop in the 78th minute to secure her sixth shutout of the season and 12th of her NWSL career.

The breakthrough came after Seattle brought on rookie Maddie Dahlien in the 73rd minute and club original Jess Fishlock in the 85th. In the 90th minute, Dahlien broke free toward goal and delivered a pass across the top of the box, where Fishlock calmly finished between two closing defenders to seal the win.

Reign FC next travels to CPKC Stadium for its second meeting of the season with the Kansas City Current on Saturday, September 20 (4:30 p.m. PT / ION).

MATCH NOTES

CLAUDIA DICKEY: With four saves in this game, Claudia Dickey secured her sixth shutout of the season, extending her single-season best. The 25-year-old now has 12 regular-season clean sheets in her NWSL career, just one shy of tying Phallon Tullis-Joyce for most in club history.

MIA FISHEL: In her sixth appearance for the club, Mia Fishel earned her first NWSL start, recording two shots - both on target.

JESS FISHLOCK: As a second-half substitute, Jess Fishlock delivered the game-winning goal in the 90th minute, her fifth of the season. It marks the first time since 2021 - the year she was named NWSL Most Valuable Player - that the Welsh midfielder has scored five goals in a single campaign. Fishlock now has 47 goals and 30 assists in regular-season play, with her combined 77 goal contributions tied for sixth in league history alongside Megan Rapinoe and Debinha.

SERIES: With the result, Reign FC improves to 4-1-6 all-time against Racing Louisville FC across all NWSL competitions.

UP NEXT:  Reign FC (8-6-6, 30 points) travels to CPKC Stadium for its second meeting with the Kansas City Current (16-2-2, 50 points) on Saturday, September 20 (4:30 p.m. PT / ION).

MATCH SUMMARY

Seattle Reign FC 1 - Racing Louisville FC 0

Tuesday, September 16, 2025

Venue: Lumen Field

Referee: Jaclyn Metz

Assistants:  Eric Krueger, Devon Dieckman

Fourth Official: Kelsey Harms

VAR: Anya Voigt

Attendance:  8,091

Weather:  65 degrees and cloudy

SCORING SUMMARY

SEA - Jess Fishlock (Maddie Dahlien) 90'

MISCONDUCT SUMMARY

LOU - Ellie Jean (caution) 31'

SEA - Sam Meza (caution) 64'

LOU - Taylor Flint (caution) 90+2'

SEA - Jordyn Bugg (caution) 90+7'

LINEUPS & STATS

Seattle Reign FC - Claudia Dickey; Lauren Barnes © (Jess Fishlock 85'), Sofia Huerta, Phoebe McClernon, Jordyn Bugg; Madison Curry, Sally Menti (Angharad James-Turner 90+5'), Sam Meza; Jordyn Huitema, Mia Fishel (Maddie Dahlien 73'), Nérilia Mondesir (Emily Mason 90+5')

Substitutes not used: Maddie Prohaska, Ana-Maria Crngorčević, Ainsley McCammon, Shae Holmes, Mikayla Cluff, Emeri Adames

Total shots: 15

Shots on goal:  7

Fouls: 9

Offside: 0

Corner-Kicks:  5

Saves:  4

Racing Louisville FC - Jordyn Bloomer; Arin Wright © (Makenna Morris 84'), Ellie Jean, Ella Hase, Courtney Petersen; Savannah DeMelo (Katie O'Kane 46', Marisa DiGrande 84'), Ary Borges, Taylor Flint; Emma Sears, Janine Sonis, Sarah Weber (Bethany Balcer 90+5')

Substitutes not used: Cristina Roque, Madison White, Lauren Milliet, Kayla Fischer, Ángela Barón, Avery Kalitta

Total shots:  17

Shots on goal: 4

Fouls:  8

Offside: 0

Corner-kicks:  2

Saves:  6

Images from this story







National Women's Soccer League Stories from September 16, 2025

The opinions expressed in this release are those of the organization issuing it, and do not necessarily reflect the thoughts or opinions of OurSports Central or its staff.