Summer Yates Hat Trick Leads Orlando Pride to 5-0 Victory over Chorrillo FC in Concacaf W Champions Cup

Published on September 17, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Panama City - Summer Yates' hat trick led the Orlando Pride (2-0-0, 6 points) to a 5-0 victory over Chorrillo FC (0-3-0, 0 points) in their Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage match on Tuesday night at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Panama City, Panama. The win marked Orlando Pride's first in a competitive match outside of the United States.

Julie Doyle put the Pride ahead just five minutes into the match, scoring her third goal of the season across all competitions after also finding the back of the net in the Pride's opening Concacaf W Champions Cup match against LD Alajuelense.

A minute later, Yates doubled the Pride's lead after slotting home a rebound off a corner kick. She added her second goal of the night just 16 minutes later off a pass from Elyse Bennett, who logged her first assist with the Pride since joining the Club last month. Yates then stepped up to the penalty spot after Zara Chavoshi was brought down in the box in the second half. The former No. 39 overall draft pick slid her shot past a diving goalkeeper to record just the second-ever hat trick in Orlando Pride history and her first three goals in 2025 across all competitions.

Ally Lemos rounded out the scoring in the 84th minute, sealing the Pride's first road win in the Concacaf W Champions Cup and moving the side to the top of the Group A standings.

Goalkeeper Cossette Morché made her Pride debut with her first start in goal. She recorded four saves on her way to tallying her first clean sheet with the Club. The Pride's defense has yet to give up a goal in the Concacaf W Champions Cup.

Up next, the Pride return home to face North Carolina Courage at Inter&Co Stadium on Friday, Sept. 19. Kickoff is scheduled for 8 p.m. ET with the match being broadcast live on Prime Video.

Goal Highlights:

5' Julie Doyle (Prisca Chilufya) - ORL 1, CFC 0

6' Summer Yates - ORL 2, CFC 0

22' Summer Yates (Elyse Bennett) - ORL 3, CFC 0

58' Summer Yates (Penalty Kick) - ORL 4, CFC 0

84' Ally Lemos - ORL 5, CFC 0

Forward Summer Yates:

"Excited to keep going further in this tournament. We did our job. When we came in, Seb [Hines] told us to score goals, so that is what we tried to do. Getting my hat trick was awesome. I talked with Giles [Barnes] before the game, and he was definitely giving me the motivation to go out and play free and play like myself. That is what I tried to do today and just express myself and have fun with it. The team definitely helped me get there, it wasn't just me, so I am really excited."

Match Notes:

Summer Yates scored just the second hat trick in Pride history with two finishes in the first half and a penalty strike in the second. The three goals are the first three goals of the 2025 season for Yates across all competitions.

Julie Doyle scored her second goal of the tournament in as many games and her third of the year across all competitions.

Prisca Chilufya earned her first assist of the year across all competitions on Doyle's finish in the sixth minute.

Elyse Bennett earned her first assist of the season and her first assist with the Pride.

Cossette Morché made her Pride debut, earning her first start in goal and clean sheet.

Tonight marked the Pride's first-ever competitive match played outside of the United States. Next Match: The Orlando Pride will return home and host the North Carolina Courage on Friday, Sept. 19, at Inter&Co Stadium. That match is set to kick off at 8 p.m. ET on Prime Video.

Teams 1 2 F

Orlando Pride 3 2 5

Chorrillo FC 0 0 0

Scoring Summary:

ORL - Julie Doyle (Prisca Chilufya) 5'

ORL - Summer Yates 6'

ORL - Summer Yates (Elyse Bennett) 22'

ORL - Summer Yates (Penalty Kick) 58'

ORL - Ally Lemos 84'

Misconduct Summary:

ORL - Zara Chavoshi (Yellow Card) 17'

CFC - Delineth Rivera (Yellow Card) 54'

ORL - Julie Doyle (Yellow Card) 60'

ORL - Ally Lemos (Yellow Card) 90'

Lineups/Substitutions

Orlando Pride Ã¢Ë' GK Cossette Morché; D Grace Chanda, Cori Dyke (Oihane 46'), Zara Chavoshi, Simone Jackson; M Luana (c) (Ally Lemos 46'), Viviana Villacorta, Summer Yates; F Prisca Chilufya (Simone Charley 46'), Elyse Bennett, Julie Doyle

Substitutes Not Used: GK Anna Moorhouse, McKinley Crone; M Haley McCutcheon; F Ally Watt

Chorrillo FC - GK Sara Lozano; D Stepfany Toral, Dayane Madrid, Karla Sayeli, Delineth Rivera; M Melissa Herrera, Kaira Perez (Gloria Saenz 63'), Deysire Salazar (Yeisy Fuentes 71'); F Shayari Camarena, Yamileth Palacio, Yasselis Magallon

Substitutes Not Used: GK Nadia Ducreux; D Yaniseth Tejada, Blanca Medina, Anai Robles, Grace Guerra, Vilma Garcia; M Stacy Montenegro, Driana Perez; F Shaday Mow

Details of the Game:

Time: 7 p.m. ET

Weather: Rain

Date: Sept. 16, 2025

Stats:

Possession:

CFC - 32.5%

ORL - 67.5%

Shots:

CFC - 9

ORL - 12

Shots on Goal:

CFC - 4

ORL - 7

Fouls:

CFC - 11

ORL - 22

Offsides:

CFC - 0

ORL - 2

Corners:

CFC - 2

ORL - 8







