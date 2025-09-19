What to Watch For, Powered by Verizon, as the Orlando Pride Host North Carolina Courage on 90's Night

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Orlando Pride News Release







Orlando Pride (8-7-5, 29 points) vs North Carolina Courage (6-7-7, 25 points)

When: Friday, September 19, 8:00 p.m. ET

Where: Inter&Co Stadium, Orlando, Fla.

Attend: Tickets

TV: Watch on Prime Video

As the Pride host the Courage on Friday night, here are five things to watch for

Blockbuster Matchup

Orlando and North Carolina played to a 1-1 draw in their last NWSL meeting back in May at First Horizon Stadium at WakeMed Soccer Park. Feli Rauch scored the only goal for North Carolina Courage in the 27th minute. Prisca Chilufya scored Orlando Pride's lone goal in the 93rd minute which counted as her first NWSL goal. The Pride have got the better of the Courage of late, unbeaten in the last four NWSL matches between them. During that period, the Pride have outscored North Carolina Courage seven goals for and three against.

Like Van Halen Said, 'Panama'

The Orlando Pride are coming off a 5-0 victory over Panamanian side Chorrillo FC in their Concacaf W Champions Cup group stage match on Tuesday night at Estadio Rommel Fernández Gutiérrez in Panama City, Panama. The win marked Orlando Pride's first in a competitive match outside of the United States. The Pride were backed by a hat trick from Summer Yates and goals from Julie Doyle and Ally Lemos.

[Bucket] Hat Trick

Summer Yates recorded the second hat trick in Orlando Pride history in their Concacaf W Champions Cup match against Chorrillo FC. Yates scored her first goal just six minutes into the match after slotting home a rebound off a corner kick. She added her second goal of the night just 16 minutes later off a pass from Elyse Bennett, who logged her first assist with the Pride since joining the Club last month. Yates then stepped up to the penalty spot after Zara Chavoshi was brought down in the box in the second half. The former No. 39 overall draft pick slid her shot past a diving goalkeeper to record just the second-ever hat trick in Orlando Pride history and her first three goals in 2025 across all competitions.

Providing 'Goosebumps'

In the Pride's last NWSL regular season match, they earned a 1-1 draw against Bay FC. Orlando was backed by an Ally Watt headed goal, which she scored in the 70th minute. The goal served as Watt's second of the season with her other goal of the year coming back in the season opener against Chicago. Watt's goal marked the 17th time Orlando has scored in the second half of a game this year, which is tied for the most in the NWSL.

Hi, Hi, Hi... No 'Bye, Bye, Bye'

The Pride's most recent and record setting signing Jacquie Ovalle made her home debut in front of Pride fans at inter&Co Stadium in that match against Bay. She recorded the assist on Watt's header after she received a ball on the right wing and sent a curling cross into the box that was headed home. The assist is the first for Ovalle in a Pride kit.







