Preview: Houston Dash vs. Chicago Stars FC

Published on September 19, 2025 under National Women's Soccer League (NWSL)

Chicago Stars FC News Release







HOUSTON - Chicago Stars FC (2-9-9, 15 pts) travel to Texas this week to take on the 10th place Houston Dash (6-9-5, 23 pts). With only five regular-season matches left, both teams will be looking to maximize points and walk away with a win.

Where to Watch

Stream: NWSL+

Previous Result:

HOU: Houston dropped points on the road against Utah, losing 2-0

CHI: Chicago extended their unbeaten streak to seven with a 1-1 draw against Portland

Storylines

Lone Star Showdown: Chicago travels to Texas to take on the Houston Dash for the second time this season. Having turned a corner on the season, the Stars hope for a better result than their 1-2 loss to the Dash at home. That loss, which saw the first Stars goal of the season by Jameese Joseph, was in week two of the NWSL season. Now, in week 21, the Stars and Houston are different teams, but on a similar trajectory. Houston was unbeaten in their previous five matches before this weekend's loss to Utah, while Chicago is on a seven-match unbeaten streak. Both teams are vying for a playoff spot, with Houston in 10th place six points from the cutoff line and Chicago sits in 13th, 10 points off the cutoff line. Chicago has one less goal on the season than Houston (24 to 25), but the Stars have more assists (20 to 17) than the Dash. Houston leads slightly in passing accuracy (78% to 75%), but Chicago has more accurate long passes (42% to 38%). On the attacking side of the ball, Chicago leads Houston in total scoring attempts (156 to 129) and on-target attempts (84% to 60%). Defensively, Chicago has allowed less shots against (267 to 273) and has more tackles (237 to 215) than Houston. Eight points and four wins separate the two sides on the table, but statistically, there isn't much that separates the two sides and with playoff aspirations on the line, Friday will be action-packed.

Chacón in Chicago: This week marked the arrival of the Chicago Stars' latest signing, Ivonne Chacón. While the extent of Chacón's availability ahead of Friday's match is unclear, the Stars could benefit from the forward's presence for the homestretch of the NWSL season. Chacón joins the club from Spanish side, Levante U.D. With Levante, Chacón played 30 matches and made 30 starts, while also scoring 11 goals. Chacón also played two seasons with Valencia in Spain, playing 54 league matches, making 22 starts, scoring eight goals while also recording one assist. The forward also plays internationally with Colombia and even earned a spot on the team's World Cup roster in 2023, helping the team make it to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

Hey, It's [Bea] Franklin!: It can be said that the last two weeks for Bea Franklin have been the best two-week run of the midfielder's very young career so far. In Week 19, Franklin scored the team's third goal of the match, in the 65th minute, with a great header off a Ludmila assist. Franklin scored her second goal of the season this past weekend, this time with her right foot from a less-than-traditional pass from Ally Schlegel. After 20 matches, however, it's clear that Franklin has played a big role for the Stars this year. The Seattle native ranks in the top five Chicago Stars midfielders in matches played and started (18 and 14), passing accuracy (77%), shots and shots on target (8 and 5) and tackles (15), all while serving as a utility player and slotting in wherever the team needs her. This year, Franklin was also the Chicago Stars nominee for the Lauren Holiday Impact Award, presented by Nationwide. Whether it's on the pitch or off the pitch, Franklin has been impactful for the Stars, and after re-signing with the club through 2027, Chicago fans have a lot of Bea to look forward to over the next two seasons.







